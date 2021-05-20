Fans set to return for closing stages of this year's Vitality Netball Superleague season

Fans will return for the remaining four rounds of fixtures in this year's VNSL (Image Credit - Ben Lumley)

England Netball has confirmed it will welcome back spectators to the Copper Box Arena in London for the remaining games of the 2021 Vitality Netball Superleague season.

From May 28, 1,000 fans per day will have the opportunity to attend the remaining four rounds of this year's VNSL season, as the race for the top four reaches a thrilling conclusion.

The news comes after the Government recently confirmed the country's move to step three of the COVID roadmap, which allows the return of a limited number of spectators at indoor sporting events.

England Netball and VNSL club members will have an exclusive priority window to secure their tickets from Friday, May 21 before tickets go on general sale from Monday, May 24, with full day tickets on offer for spectators.

Separate plans for the Semi-Final and Grand Final on 26 and 27 June are currently being discussed, to coincide with the move to step four of the Government's roadmap, which is scheduled for 21 June.

Fran Connolly, CEO of England Netball, said: "The return of fans is an exciting moment for clubs, athletes, coaches, volunteers and everyone who has been working hard behind the scenes to deliver the 2021 season so far.

"As we take our first step in welcoming fans back to elite netball it is important to note that player, team, staff and spectator safety remains our priority and as such strict COVID-19 protocols will be in place during the ticket purchasing stage and whilst in venue to help keep everyone involved safe.

"The VNSL season has been a spectacular one to date, with world-class competition and talent on court week in week out, and whilst we've enjoyed having more eyes on the game than ever before with Sky Sports streaming all of the action live this season, it'll be so special to see fans back in venue supporting our VNSL clubs and athletes.

"Getting to this stage of the season during such unprecedented and challenging times for our sport is testament to the huge efforts behind the scenes to help deliver the 2021 season.

"I want to thank everyone who has played a part to date in making this happen, as well as the amazing netball family for their continued patience, support and dedication."

