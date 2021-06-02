Suncorp Super Netball: Jo Harten grateful for support following online abuse

Jo Harten was subjected to vile online abuse through the platform Instagram after her team's loss

Jo Harten, the England international and GIANTS shooter, has thanked the individuals who have supported her over the last few days, in the aftermath of receiving vile online abuse.

Harten and her Australian Suncorp Super Netball team finished on the wrong end of a 66-65 thriller against West Coast Fever on Monday night.

The captain led her side from the front with her shooting accuracy and also slotted nine Super Shots.

As the close contest went down to the wire, she was penalised for a held ball in the final seconds, and that led to her receiving online abuse via the social media platform Instagram.

The abuse was called out on the night by the shooter and her fellow England international and opponent, Stacey Francis-Bayman.

"What a bitter and unacceptable note to end a competitive game on," Francis-Bayman, West Coast Fever's defender, said.

"Jo Harten may have been an opponent tonight, but she is also my friend and someone whom I respect greatly. Unfortunately, this happens far too often, I don't accept it and applaud her for calling this out!"

England head coach Jess Thirlby made her position clear through her own Twitter platform

Immediately, players, fans, coaches, commentators and organisations across the globe spoke out in support of Harten and condemned the behaviour.

In Australia, GIANTS Netball general manager Tim Underwood made their position very clear.

"Behaviour like this is completely unacceptable and our athletes deserve better," he said.

Jo is an experienced player who will no doubt move on quickly like the champion she is, but she's done the right thing by calling this incident out. Not every athlete has the tools to deal with such vitriol and abuse like this can do serious damage to the mental wellbeing of athletes. No matter what you think of the athlete or the result, behaviour like this has no place in our game or in sport more broadly. Tim Underwood - GIANTS Netball general manager

England Netball also condemned the behaviour and encouraged anyone to report any form of abuse that they see online.

"Just four weeks ago, England Netball took part in a social media boycott to stand against online abuse," its statement said. "Jo Harten was subjected to vile messages online. This is absolutely unacceptable in our game."

Sky Sports has contacted Facebook for a statement regarding this incident and the ongoing issue of abuse on the platform.

Just four weeks ago, England Netball took part in a social media boycott to stand against online abuse. Yesterday, Jo Harten was subjected to vile messages online. This is absolutely unacceptable in our game. pic.twitter.com/7rX3VBXVyX — England Netball (@EnglandNetball) June 1, 2021

The GIANTS and Harten are now taking part in another five days of hotel quarantine in Perth, something they also had to do prior to the match against Fever. Once back in Sydney, the team's next encounter will be a derby match against the NSW Swifts on Sunday.

Note of appreciation for all of the support I’ve received over the last few days. The netball community is quite simply incredible. Let this be a positive, if anyone out there is struggling or needs support, reach out, it’s all around. Bring on the rest of the season 🧡 — Jo Harten (@Jarten) June 2, 2021

"Note of appreciation for all of the support I've received over the last few days," Harten said in her latest post on Twitter on Wednesday.

"The netball community is quite simply incredible. Let this be a positive, if anyone out there is struggling or needs support, reach out, it's all around. Bring on the rest of the season."

