Vitality Netball Superleague: Copper Box Arena in London confirmed as 2021 Grand Final venue

The Vitality Netball Superleague Grand Final will take place on June 27

The Copper Box Arena in London will host the 2021 Vitality Netball Superleague Grand Final and semi-finals on June 26 and 27, with tickets going on sale shortly.

The Vitality Netball Superleague confirmed the venue for the competition's final weekend on Thursday, alongside the timings of the matches.

The 2021 Grand Final will start at 5pm on Sunday, June 27. It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Action and Mix as well as being streamed on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

The final will be preceded by the third-place play-off at 3pm. The day prior, the two semi-finals will take place, with 2pm and 4pm first centre pass times.

Tickets for both days will go on sale next week. England Netball are awaiting government updates on the potential venue capacity and COVID-19 restrictions. Once they have received clarity on both, the final ticketing plans for netball's showpiece weekend will be shared.

The Grand Final will be the first since 2019, when Manchester Thunder lifted the trophy after a hotly-contested encounter with Wasps, which was decided by four goals.

With two rounds of the regular season to go, Thunder, Team Bath Netball and Loughborough Lightning have all booked their places in London.

Wasps, Leeds Rhinos Netball, Strathclyde Sirens and Saracens Mavericks are still in the running to secure the final play-off place, and with each having a different number of games remaining, the race for fourth could go down to the final match of the season.

