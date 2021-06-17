Vitality Netball Superleague: Karyn Bailey set to retire at end of season

Karyn Bailey has decided to call time on her Vitality Netball Superleague career (Image Credit - Ben Lumley)

Karyn Bailey has announced that she will be retiring from netball at the end of the Vitality Netball Superleague season after a 16-year professional career.

The Australia international's last Superleague match will be against Wasps on Monday evening, after facing the Superleague club that first brought her over to England the day prior in Saracens Mavericks.

Bailey has been with Storm since 2019 and her director of netball and head coach has praised the dedication that she's given to the franchise.

"Karyn has been instrumental for the sport of netball for almost a decade across two hemispheres," Mikki Austin said.

"After coming into the Vitality Netball Superleague originally to sign for Saracens Mavericks, we were excited to sign her in 2019 and have a player of her calibre and experience at Surrey Storm.

"We'd like to thank Karyn for all her dedication whilst wearing our colours and wish her nothing but success in this exciting part of her next chapter - Stay classy KB!."

"Retirement for me has been a long time coming and to be able to leave on my own terms, without staying a minute or season too long is my final victory," Bailey said about stepping away from Superleague.

"The decision to retire wasn't an easy one, after all, as an athlete you sacrifice so much for the privilege to represent your club or country. However, my time as an elite netballer has been a rewarding and enriching one, allowing me opportunities many will never experience.

"Whilst I step away from the court as a player, netball will always play a pivotal part in my life and as I embark on this new chapter, I will view this moment as starting a new season in the game of life."

Look out for more from Bailey about her decision to step away from the court, on Monday prior to her final match against Wasps, which will be live on Sky Sports Mix and streamed on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

Sky Sports is your home of netball. The Vitality Netball Superleague continues on Sunday, with four matches back-to-back streamed on the Sky Sports YouTube channel from 12pm.