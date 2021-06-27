Vitality Netball Superleague: Loughborough Lightning win title for first time in history

Loughborough Lightning put three previous final defeats behind them to win the title for the first time (Image credit - Morgan Harlow)

Loughborough Lightning have won the Vitality Netball Superleague title for the first time after beating Team Bath Netball 49-32 in the 2021 Grand Final.

Sara Francis-Bayman's team, who had fallen at the last hurdle three times previously in 2008, 2017 and 2018, overcame the league's most-decorated side in front of 1,000 fans at the Copper Box Arena.

England international Beth Cobden was exceptional, stepping up every time Lightning needed her to, and in attack, they remained composed and accurate.

Having led 22-14 at the interval, Lightning weathered a third-quarter comeback from Bath, and put their foot on the gas in the last quarter to end their 15-year wait for a first Superleague title.

"We wanted to do it for the club, we've never done it before. The girls who have been here for years and the coaches, we've made history for Loughborough," said an elated Cobden, who was named player of the match.

"We just believe in ourselves; we stick together, we stick to what we know we can do and it call came together on the day."

More to follow...

