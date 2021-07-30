Vitality Netball Superleague: Donnell Wallam leaves Leeds Rhinos Netball

Donnell Wallam had an exceptional season with Leeds Rhinos Netball but has decided to remain in Australia (Image Credit - Ben Lumley)

Leeds Rhinos Netball have announced that Donnell Wallam will not return to the Vitality Netball Superleague club next season.

The goal shooter made the decision not to take the option for the second year of her contract in order for her to be closer with her family in Australia.

Wallam joined ahead of their inaugural season in the Vitality Netball Superleague and scored 483 goals in eleven appearances.

She was named the Fans' Player of the Year at Rhinos' annual awards and also picked up the same honour from the Vitality Netball Superleague.

"Donnell has been a superstar for the Rhinos in our debut season and she certainly made a big impression on the competition and fans from all clubs," Dan Busfield, Leeds Rhinos Netball's franchise director said.

"Although we are disappointed she will not be returning for her second season in Leeds, we understand her wishes to return home to be closer to her family.

"We would like to thank Donnell for all her hard work and contribution to our team and we wish her all the best for the future."

Leeds Rhinos Netball finished fourth in their inaugural season in the Vitality Netball Superleague (Image Credit - Morgan Harlow)

Wallam's time in the Vitality Netball Superleague contained both significant highs and challenging moments.

She flew when on court and was an integral part of their success, however she also had to deal with fracturing her radius bone on the opening weekend and spending a period on the sidelines.

Alongside that, Wallam suffered the grief of losing her grandma towards the end of the season and returned home as soon as she could to be with her family during such a difficult time.

"It was the most difficult decision to make, but the right decision for me right now," Wallam said about deciding not to return to England for another season.

"I would like to thank the club, coaches, my team mates and the netball fans in the UK for making me feel so welcome. Hopefully in the future, I can come back again!"