WATCH LIVE NETBALL: New Zealand vs England

Watch Game One of the Cadbury Netball Series from 8am on Monday as England are in Christchurch to face world champions New Zealand - coverage also on Sky Sports Mix & Arena.

Jess Thirlby's squad face the ultimate test against Noeline Taurua's Silver Ferns, who were too strong for the Roses in the World Cup semi-final in Liverpool two years ago.

Serena Guthrie captains a squad entering the final stages of preparations for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham next year - and Monday's match is the first of three games in a week against New Zealand.

Vitality Roses' New Zealand and Australia Series - Live on Sky Sports September 20 New Zealand Silver Ferns vs England Vitality Roses September 22 New Zealand Silver Ferns vs England Vitality Roses September 24 New Zealand Silver Ferns vs England Vitality Roses October (Date TBC) Australian Diamonds vs England Vitality Roses October (Date TBC) Australian Diamonds vs England Vitality Roses October (Date TBC) Australian Diamonds vs England Vitality Roses

Coverage begins at 8am on Monday morning, with first centre pass at 8.30am - hit play to start the video at the top of the page and join us for build-up and all the action.

