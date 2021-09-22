New Zealand vs England 2021: Brilliant England run out 55-45 winners to take Cadbury Series to third-Test decider

George Fisher produced a superb shooting display as England beat New Zealand to win the second Test in Christchurch (Getty)

England's sensational third quarter turned around the second Test against New Zealand and powered the Roses to a spectacular 55-45 victory that takes the three-game Cadbury Series to a decider in Christchurch on Friday.

After pushing the world champions close in Monday's opening Test, only to fall short when they drew within touching distance, it was a different story for Jess Thirlby's squad, who overturned a three-goal half-time deficit before surging across the finish line.

The Roses had turned over plenty of ball throughout the early stages of the contest but had been unable to capitalise on the defence's excellent work until the third quarter when the game turned on its head.

England coach Jess Thirlby was pleased to see her side enjoy their second-half performance as they levelled the three-game series against New Zealand.

Trailing by 24-21 at half-time, England - inspired by the defence of a bloodied Geva Mentor, the unstoppable Layla Guscoth and the near-flawless George Fisher in the shooter's bib - outscored the world champions 16-10.

Rather than buckle under the pressure, Thirlby's squad went from strength to strength in the final 15 minutes as they outscored New Zealand by another seven goals to run out 55-45 victors - winning the second half by a remarkable 34-21.

Fisher and substitute Sophie Drakeford-Lewis were near flawless under the post as the Roses closed out the game, ensuring both teams go into Friday's third Test with a chance to claim the Taini Jamison Trophy and a thrilling series.

With the series on the line, but the bigger picture of the Commonwealth Games less than a year away, both coaches opted for changes.

Captain Gina Crampton was missing for New Zealand while Maia Wilson and Karin Burger dropped to the bench and England opted to reward Imogen Allison and Fisher for their impact from the bench in the first Test with a starting spot.

Eleanor Cardwell's miss gave New Zealand the first chance against the centre pass, but the Roses defence stood firm to keep the opening exchanges even and set the tone for what was eventually to come.

New Zealand were first to capitalise, and in style when Tiana Metuarau - Player of the Match on her debut on Monday - produced acrobatics to convert under the post and with England chasing the game, mistakes crept in.

Fisher's misplaced pass gave the Silver Ferns a chance to open up a four-goal lead, but the peerless Guscoth forced yet another turnover.

It was the theme for the final minutes, as England - through missed shots and over-zealous passing - continued to throw away hard-earned ball to trail 10-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Having forced seven turnovers, England's inability to turn them into goals - shooting at 64 per cent for the first 15 minutes - forced a frustrated Thirlby into a change with Drakeford-Lewis brought on to replace Cardwell.

Fisher had missed her first shot at goal but was near faultless thereafter as England, inspired by Guscoth and Mentor in the defensive end, chipped away to draw within one.

Serena Guthrie gives her reaction after England beat New Zealand to level the three-game series.

As was the case in the final period on Monday, just as England had done the hard work their mistakes frustrated them and Sulu Fitzpatrick turned over brilliantly as the Ferns capitalised to move 17-15 in front.

At the other end, the recalled Te Paea Selby-Rickit was making little in the way of errors, linking up with Metuarau, who was again excelling.

The Roses were finding their own in the shape of Drakeford-Lewis, who improved throughout, linking up with Laura Malcolm and creating space for Fisher who continued to thrive, while chipping in with important goals of her own but at half-time England trailed 24-21.

George Fisher was named the Player of the Match after helping England beat New Zealand to level the three-game series.

Grace Nweke helped New Zealand get off to a fast start in the second half but England were a different proposition as they continued to play the game at a pace the world champions could not live with. Crucially they maximised their ability to win the ball, with the added presence of Jade Clarke in the mid-court enhancing their advantage.

Fittingly it was the Fisher-Drakeford-Lewis axis that turned the deficit into an advantage, but only after Mentor - dealing with a bloody nose - had forced the turnover that gave the Roses the chance to take the lead.

Fisher levelled the scores at 27-27 and then, as both teams traded errors with the lead at stake, Malcolm stayed cool to find Drakeford-Lewis, who maintained her perfect record to put England in front.

New Zealand Dame Noeline Taurua felt her side were in control for the first-half, but the wheels fell off as England levelled the series.

England missed just three shots in the second half, as Noeline Taurua rang the changes to try and wrestle back control, but the Roses' workrate allowed them to power away.

Leading by three heading into the final quarter, England raised their game further, withstanding the Silver Ferns introduction of Karin Burger and Maia Wilson at either end to outscore their opponents 18-11 in the final quarter.

Mentor was again outstanding as the 37-year-old overpowered debutant Nweke to set the platform for a display that will delight Thirlby, whose team head into the final Test aiming to seal a series win in the home of the world champions

