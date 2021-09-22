Vitality Netball Superleague: Player-coach Mikki Austin set to embark on seventh season with Surrey Storm

Mikki Austin is relishing another year at the helm at Surrey Storm (Image Credit - Ben Lumley)

Surrey Storm have confirmed that Mikki Austin will return to lead the franchise for the 2022 Vitality Netball Superleague season.

Austin, who will continue to combine her roles as a player, head coach and director of netball, is set to embark on her seventh season with Storm, having originally signed for the club back in 2015.

The 28-year-old was part of Storm's back-to-back title-winning Superleague squad in 2015 and 2016, and she has since become the face of the franchise, growing into the head coaching role, while still remaining an integral part of their side in the mid-court.

🏃‍♀️ Player

👩‍🏫 Head Coach

💼 Director of Netball



It's another season at the helm of @SurreyStorm for the influential @mikki_austin 🙌#VNSL2022 will be her seventh season in the Duck Egg Blue 🔵 — Vitality Netball Superleague (@NetballSL) September 22, 2021

"It feels great to be back," she reflected.

"I love this franchise and everything it represents so it's hugely exciting to continue in the player-coach role for another year."

Storm endured a disappointing 2021 campaign, winning just three of their 20 matches and finishing 10th in the table, and Austin revealed she has spent time over the summer reflecting on areas for improvement.

"I think we've all learnt how quickly the game of netball is evolving and just how fast the game is professionalising on and off the court," Austin added.

Austin was part of Storm's Superleague winning squads in 2015 and 2016 (Image Credit - Ben Lumley)

"This year, we've really looked at our whole programme, on and off the court, and looked at where we can make some real performance-related decisions to enhance performance.

"As a championship-winning franchise, last season was not good enough but now we have to look forward."

As Austin's playing role finishes with the close of the season, her head coach role continues and she admits she has not stopped working to achieve the squad she wants for the 2022 campaign.

"The summer has been busy! Everyone keeps asking me if I've enjoyed the 'off season'. There is no off season!

Still life in the old girl yet.

Stoked to be back and can’t wait to get going 🦆 🥚 💙 https://t.co/UTsnpjHWFy — Mikki Austin ⚓️ (@mikki_austin) September 22, 2021

"It's been relentless since the day after the Grand Final, but we had a clear recruitment strategy and also had clear sight on retaining the spine of our team.

"I'm really pleased with where we have got to and I think the Surrey Storm fans can be hugely excited for 2022."

