Vitality Netball Superleague: Laura Malcolm re-signs for Manchester Thunder

Manchester Thunder's Laura Malcolm will return to the Superleague franchise (Image credit - Ben Lumley)

England international Laura Malcolm has re-signed for Manchester Thunder for a further two Vitality Netball Superleague seasons.

The midcourter is the third player Thunder have announced ahead of the 2022 season, after fellow Vitality Rose Natalie Haythornthwaite and South Africa international Shadine van der Merwe.

"I'm looking forward to picking up from where we left off," Malcolm said.

"I think we finished the season not quite as strong as we would have liked, but there are so many positives to take out of last year.

"We went on a massive journey and we have become so connected as a team, I just can't wait to be back in that environment and start pushing again. We definitely need to take care of some unfinished business.

"Last season, being part of the leadership team with Emma [Dovey] and Ellie [Cardwell], I felt really supported. We really look out for each other and the rest of the team.

"Obviously last year it was really important that we kept having conversations and kept challenging each other, because it was a really tough year.

"We worked really closely not only with the players but also the coaches to make sure that we were always pushing forward as a team," she added. "We created some new processes that will benefit us a lot going forward in the future."

Karen Greig, Manchester Thunder's head coach, is delighted that Malcolm has signed on the dotted line and will again be a key part of their campaign,

"Laura was a key member of the squad last season and her ability to play across all three centre court positions gives us flexibility across our combinations," Greig noted.

"She is a true leader both on and off the court, bringing so much passion to this team. Laura is as fit as ever and always striving to improve. I know she will be coming back off a solid international block with more strings to her bow."