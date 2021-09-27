British Fast5 Netball All-Stars Championship returns in October

Loughborough Lightning are the defending champions going into the 2021 British Fast5 All-Stars Championship

The British Fast5 Netball All-Stars Championship will return on October 30, with eight Vitality Netball Superleague teams set to take part at the Copper Box Arena in London.

Loughborough Lightning will arrive in London as the defending champions after Jo Harten inspired stunning championship victory in 2019.

From start to finish the England international shooter mesmerised the crowd with her long-range shots and her exceptional accuracy from the five-point zone. She scored all 61 of their points in their 61-35 final victory over Wasps.

This year, Manchester Thunder, Strathclyde Sirens, Saracens Mavericks, Team Bath Netball and Wasps will all challenge Lightning, alongside debutants London Pulse and Leeds Rhinos.

All of the Vitality Netball Superleague based Vitality Roses will be available for selection, every match will be live on Sky Sports and the winner of the competition will secure a £100,000 prize fund.

"Fast 5s will be very enjoyable. It's always exciting and eventful as a player because it's a whirlwind of a day," Gia Abernethy of Strathclyde Sirens said.

"It's non-stop netball for us and the fans makes the competition so unique to watch. It's about riding the momentum throughout the day and being on the court with each other again - I cannot wait!"

London Pulse's Funmi Fadoju will make her British Fast5 Netball All-Stars Championship debut and, like Abernethy, she can't wait to get on court.

"I'm so excited to take part in my first Fast5 All-Stars. This is London Pulse's first time participating and the entire squad is fired up and ready to compete.

"We can't wait to play this fast and furious competition in front of all of our fans at our home venue."

Meanwhile, Sara Francis-Bayman is also focused on the defending champions giving an excellent account of themselves come October 30.

"Lightning are excited to be entering this year's competition as defending champions but will be attacking the tournament like there's nothing to lose," she said.

"It's a great chance for new players to get court time and have some fun with the team whilst fighting for some serious prize money."

The format will see teams compete in a double-elimination group stage before the semi-finals and final on the evening of October 30.

Matches will be 12-minutes long with an all-star 5-point line, and a Golden Buzzer Power Play.