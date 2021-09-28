Vitality Netball Superleague: Home and away matches back for 2022 season

Vitality Netball Superleague's traditional format will return for the 2022 season

The Vitality Netball Superleague has announced that the competition will return to a traditional home and away format for the 2022 domestic season.

During the 2021 campaign, to ensure that matches could be completed as safely as possible, the league was played out in two centralised venues - Production Park Studio 001 and the Copper Box Arena. This was facilitated by funding from the government's Winter Sport Survival Package.

For the 2022 season, the traditional format of home and away games will be reinstated, and full fixtures will be made available later this year.

In order to build upon the success of the centralised format, selected rounds will be completed in their entirety at a selection of neutral venues, alongside the traditional Season Opener and Grand Final weekends.

"After two years like no other, it will be fantastic to see venues around the UK filled with Vitality Netball Superleague fans again," Steve Elworthy MBE, the Vitality Netball Superleague Chair said.

"The centralised venues of Wakefield and the Copper Box gave us an unforgettable season, but we know clubs and players can't wait to have their home crowds cheering them on once more."

The Vitality Netball Superleague franchises are currently announcing their squads for the 2022 season.

All of the Superleague franchises are allowed to have a squad of 15 players, which comprises 12 registered players and up to three training partners. The signing window closes on October 15.