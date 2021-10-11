Vitality Netball Superleague: Emma Dovey retires from netball

Emma Dovey has decided to hang up her dress after 13 seasons (Image Credit - Ben Lumley)

Emma Dovey, a three-time title winner with Manchester Thunder, has announced her retirement from the Vitality Netball Superleague.

Dovey, who won the Superleague with Thunder in 2012, 2014 and 2019, said that making the decision to step away from the sport, had been a difficult one to come to.

"I am officially, after 13 years, announcing my retirement from Thunder and from netball," she said on the franchise's website.

"I've been debating it for the year, thinking, 'Is it my time?' and then I found out the week after the end of season that I'm actually pregnant, which made the decision quite a lot easier!

"At the moment in time, I wouldn't want to go into coaching or anything like that, but I will never say never.

"I have spent a lot of my life at netball, and I will obviously still be a massive Thunder fan and probably be there every single week.

"I just want to say a massive thanks to all the fans, not just for supporting Thunder as a franchise, but for supporting me as a person as well.

"I think we definitely have the best fans in the country and there is nothing like playing at the Thunderdome when you have a full capacity crowd. It is just absolutely unbelievable, so a massive thank you for that and keep on supporting."

Gonna miss this crazy bunch 😢😢😢 I cannot thank this club enough for everything they have done for the past 13 years. From players, coaches, staff and fans, they are INCREDIBLE. 💛🖤 @thundernetball https://t.co/syQPyW9Tgw — Emma Dovey (@emdovey91) October 10, 2021

Manchester Thunder's head coach Karen Greig, who was previously a team-mate of Dovey's in 2012, hailed the 30-year-old's performances over the years and her talent.

"Manchester Thunder without Emma Dovey just isn't going to be the same," Greig said.

"She has been the backbone of Manchester Thunder for 13 seasons, which is a fantastic achievement for anybody playing across the Superleague.

"I look back fondly at our times together as team-mates, lifting the first title back in 2012, and then to see Emma lift that trophy in 2019 as captain was just a phenomenal achievement.

"I think Emma is the most underrated player I have worked with across the Superleague," the head coach added.

"She is super dependable, and when we needed a turnover at crucial times, Emma would always be the one that would pop up with the ball, sometimes from nowhere, and I think we will miss that this season.

"She has been a fantastic friend, captain, team-mate and now she will go on to be a fantastic mum. So, I say good luck Emma and enjoy retirement."

Thank you @emdovey91 … a great friend, team mate and captain, it’s been a pleasure! You will be massively missed but I know you will be an amazing mum! Enjoy retirement and family time with Jim! Can’t wait to see the Dovey clan at Belle Vue this season! #legend 💛🖤 #THANKYOU https://t.co/VsSTMLUz85 pic.twitter.com/Bch6KeWsTf — Karen Greig (@kjgreigy) October 10, 2021

Airey swaps Thunder for Rhinos

Meanwhile, Rebekah Airey has decided to make the move from Manchester Thunder to Leeds Rhinos Netball.

The 25-year-old provides Rhinos with great versatility in their defensive-end, as she has the ability to play across three different positions in the form of GK, GD and WD.

"I am so looking forward to joining up with the Rhinos. I think as soon as I'm with them I will be able to hit the ground running," Airey said.

"The majority of the girls there I know from the netball circuit so it will be great to be playing alongside them.

"It's exciting to be part of the full-time environment at the Rhinos; the work ethic and the culture that you get surrounded by like-minded people helps drive you.

"I am quite a versatile player so hopefully I will fit into the squad well. I love the fact that they are quite adaptable, so they change quite a lot, and are open, honest and direct. I appreciate that approach."