Netball Scotland: Scottish Thistles to face South Africa on October 22 in Lisburn

Claire Maxwell will lead the Scottish Thistles against South Africa

Netball Scotland has announced the Scottish Thistles will take on South Africa in Lisburn on October 22.

The Test match will be the team's first encounter with one of the top-five netball nations since the 2019 Netball World Cup in Liverpool.

Captain Claire Maxwell will return for the Thistles as they continue to prepare for the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The encounter with South Africa will provide invaluable insights for head coach Tamsin Greenway and her new assistant coach Sara Francis-Bayman.

South Africa had originally planned to compete against Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago in the Margaret Beckford Sunshine Series, however decided not to partake in the series due to COVID-19 precautions.

The SPAR Proteas' encounter with the Thistles will also provide them with crucial match practice as next year's Commonwealth Games come into view, followed by a home Netball World Cup in South Africa the year after.

A great opportunity to test ourselves. Looking forward to working with @runlikeforrest and the squad later this month 👊🏼 https://t.co/IWLBYAYnlP — Tamsin Greenway (@tamsingreenway) October 11, 2021

"We are really excited about the opportunity to play South Africa," Greenway, who has announced an 11-player squad, said.

"It's great for us to test ourselves against one of the top nations as we continue to grow and develop as a squad.

"A lot of effort has gone on behind the scenes to make this match happen and as a group, we can't wait to get out on court and build again."

Scottish Thistles: Emma Barrie, Niamh McCall, Lynsey Gallagher, Kelly Boyle, Nicola McCleery, Iona Christian, Hannah Leighton, Claire Maxwell (C), Sarah MacPhail, Emily Nicholl and Rachel Conway.