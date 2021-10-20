British Fast5 Netball All-Stars Championship: Leeds Rhinos' new signings to make club debuts

Amy Clinton will make her debut for Leeds Rhinos Netball in London (Image credit - Ben Lumley)

Four of Leeds Rhinos new signings will make their club debuts at the British Fast5 Netball All-Stars Championship, live on Sky Sports on October 30.

Amy Clinton, Sigi Burger, Lydia Walker and Rebekah Airey have all been named in the Rhinos' squad for their first appearance at a Fast5 Championship.

Rhinos have been drawn against Manchester Thunder in their first match of the event, which sees the top eight teams from last Superleague season, competing in the fast-paced version of the game.

The quartet of new players will be joined by Rhea Dixon, Sienna Rushton, Amelia Hall, Emily Hollingworth, Tuaine Keenan and Paige Kindred.

The Fast5 Draw took place live on Sky Sports News (Image credit - Matchroom)

Once Rhinos have met Thunder in their opening match of the day, they will compete against either Team Bath Netball or in London Pulse, as part of the double-elimination group stage.

The format means that if a team wins twice, they will advance straight to the semi-finals. If a side suffers from two losses, then they will be knocked out.

Teams that win one and lose one, will then play in a decider for a place in the last four.

Loughborough Lightning are the defending champion and the winner will take home a prize fund of £100,000.

Fast5 netball is a dynamic form of the game with matches being 12 minutes long and long-range shooting being the order of the day.

There are one, three and five-point zones to shoot from, alongside a Golden Buzzer Power Play period, in which teams can score double points.

Team Bath Netball, Loughborough Lightning and Strathclyde Sirens have already announced their squads for the Championship and they can be seen here.