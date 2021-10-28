British Fast5 Netball All-Stars Championship: Squads for 2022 competition at Copper Box Arena

Ella Clark will be at the heart of Loughborough Lightning's work in London

Take a look at the squads selected for the British Fast5 Netball All-Stars Championship, which takes place live on Sky Sports on Saturday.

Loughborough Lightning, Strathclyde Sirens, Saracens Mavericks, Wasps, Manchester Thunder, Leeds Rhinos Netball, Team Bath Netball and London Pulse, all qualified for the competition and one team will leave the Copper Box Arena in London with the £100,000 prize fund.

Lightning are the defending champions following an exceptional campaign in 2019 and the inspirational work of England international Jo Harten.

British Fast5 Netball All-Stars Championship squads

Leeds Rhinos Netball: Amelia Hall, Amy Clinton, Emily Hollingworth, Lydia Walker, Paige Kindred, Rebekah Airey, Rhea Dixon, Sienna Rushton, Sigi Burger and Tuaine Keenan.

London Pulse: Ashleigh Dekker, Berri Neil, Ellie Ratu, Funmi Fadoju, Jasmin Odeogberin, Kira Rothwell, Lindsay Keable, Olivia Tchine, Paige Reed and Alicia Scholes.

Loughborough Lightning: Alice Harvey, Beth Cobden, Ella Clark, Emma Thacker, Fran Williams, Hannah Joseph, Mary Cholhok, Nat Panagarry, Suzie Liverseidge and Zan Vimbela.

Manchester Thunder: Caroline O'Hanlon, Eleanor Cardwell, Emma Rayner, Harriet Jones, Kerry Almond, Lois Pearson, Millie Sanders, Ruby Parker, Simone Rabie and Yasmin Roebuck.

Saracens Mavericks: Aliyah Zaranyika, Bella Baylis, Beth Ecuyer-Dale, Britney Clarke, Chloe Essam, Georgia Lees, Jameela McCarthy, Jodie Gibson, Kadeen Corbin and Sasha Corbin.

Strathclyde Sirens: Abby Tyrrell, Beth Dix, Bethan Goodwin, Claire Maxwell, Emma Barrie, Emily Nicholl, Gia Abernethy, Niamh McCall, Rachel Conway and Taylor McKevitt

Team Bath Netball: Betsy Creak, Imogen Allison, Jess Shaw, Kirsty Harris, Layla Guscoth, Lily Jones, Lucy Herdman, Molly Hole, Sophie Drakeford-Lewis and Tash Pavelin.

Wasps: Caroline Tarnowski, Christina Shaw, Ella Powell-Davies, Gezelle Allison, Iona Christian, Lauren Nicholls, Leah Goss, Lucy Parize, Rachael Fee and Rachel Dunn.

Watch the British Fast5 Netball All-Stars Championship live on Sky Sports Arena and Mix from 1pm on Saturday; there will also be a free stream on the Sky Sports YouTube channel for viewers in the UK and Ireland.