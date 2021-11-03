Vitality Netball Superleague: 2022 season to start on February 5

The start date for the 2022 Vitality Netball Superleague season has been announced

The 2022 Vitality Netball Superleague season will start on February 5, with the traditional 'Season Opener' double-header weekend, England Netball has announced.

At Birmingham's Resorts World Arena, the 2021 champions Loughborough Lightning kick-start proceedings against London Pulse and across the course of the weekend, all 11 teams will take to court.

Every contest of the 10-game opening weekend will be shown live on Sky Sports and streamed on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

The broadcast details for the rest of the 2022 season, featuring traditional home and away matches and fans back in venues, will be announced closer to the start of the campaign.

2022 Vitality Netball Superleague - Season Opener Fixtures February 5, 2022 Loughborough Lightning vs London Pulse 12pm Team Bath Netball vs Strathclyde Sirens 1.45pm Manchester Thunder vs Celtic Dragons 3.30pm Wasps vs Saracens Mavericks 5.15pm Surrey Storm vs Severn Stars 7pm February 6, 2022 Leeds Rhinos Netball vs Loughborough Lightning 11am Wasps vs Strathclyde Sirens 12:45pm London Pulse vs Team Bath Netball 2.30pm Celtic Dragons vs Saracens Mavericks 4.15pm Severn Stars vs Manchester Thunder 6pm

The 2022 Grand Final will be held on Sunday, June 5 and after that, attention will turn to the international calendar and the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

"We are excited to announce plans for the upcoming Vitality Netball Superleague 2022 season, as we look to build upon the success of such a landmark season in 2021," Steve Elworthy, chair of the Vitality Netball Superleague, said.

"The 'Season Opener' double-header weekend will kick-off the 2022 campaign in thrilling style, showcasing the incredible international and homegrown talent in our league and exciting fans for the season ahead.

"With clubs returning to home venues, and fans able to return to support their teams and enjoy live match action once again, it promises to be another exciting season ahead for the league and everyone involved in making it a success cannot wait for February to get it under way."

Tickets for the 'Season Opener' are on sale now for England Netball and Vitality Netball Superleague club members, with general sale opening on Monday November 8.