Vitality Netball Superleague: 2022 season to start on February 5
'Season Opener' will take place at Birmingham's Resort World Arena with all 11 teams taking to court, live on Sky Sports and Sky Sports YouTube channel; Grand Final announced for June 5 before attention turns to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham
Last Updated: 03/11/21 11:48am
The 2022 Vitality Netball Superleague season will start on February 5, with the traditional 'Season Opener' double-header weekend, England Netball has announced.
At Birmingham's Resorts World Arena, the 2021 champions Loughborough Lightning kick-start proceedings against London Pulse and across the course of the weekend, all 11 teams will take to court.
Every contest of the 10-game opening weekend will be shown live on Sky Sports and streamed on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.
The broadcast details for the rest of the 2022 season, featuring traditional home and away matches and fans back in venues, will be announced closer to the start of the campaign.
2022 Vitality Netball Superleague - Season Opener Fixtures
|February 5, 2022
|Loughborough Lightning vs London Pulse
|12pm
|Team Bath Netball vs Strathclyde Sirens
|1.45pm
|Manchester Thunder vs Celtic Dragons
|3.30pm
|Wasps vs Saracens Mavericks
|5.15pm
|Surrey Storm vs Severn Stars
|7pm
|February 6, 2022
|Leeds Rhinos Netball vs Loughborough Lightning
|11am
|Wasps vs Strathclyde Sirens
|12:45pm
|London Pulse vs Team Bath Netball
|2.30pm
|Celtic Dragons vs Saracens Mavericks
|4.15pm
|Severn Stars vs Manchester Thunder
|6pm
The 2022 Grand Final will be held on Sunday, June 5 and after that, attention will turn to the international calendar and the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
"We are excited to announce plans for the upcoming Vitality Netball Superleague 2022 season, as we look to build upon the success of such a landmark season in 2021," Steve Elworthy, chair of the Vitality Netball Superleague, said.
"The 'Season Opener' double-header weekend will kick-off the 2022 campaign in thrilling style, showcasing the incredible international and homegrown talent in our league and exciting fans for the season ahead.
"With clubs returning to home venues, and fans able to return to support their teams and enjoy live match action once again, it promises to be another exciting season ahead for the league and everyone involved in making it a success cannot wait for February to get it under way."
Tickets for the 'Season Opener' are on sale now for England Netball and Vitality Netball Superleague club members, with general sale opening on Monday November 8.