Vitality Roses: England Roses triumph over Jamaica in series opener

By Emma Thurston at the Copper Box Arena

The Vitality Roses showed their fitness levels throughout the contest

England's Vitality Roses opened their three-Test series against Jamaica with a 55-45 victory at the Copper Box Arena.

Jess Thirlby's outfit produced a storming third quarter to take control of the contest and then put their foot on the gas during the fourth quarter.

After trailing 26-25 at the break, the introduction of Eleanor Cardwell changed England's dynamic in attack, while the work of Layla Guscoth, Beth Cobden and the returning Eboni Usoro-Brown paid dividends in defence.

The second and third Tests will take place on December 4 and 5 at the Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham and will be shown live on Sky Sports.

More to follow…