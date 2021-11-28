Vitality Roses: England Roses triumph over Jamaica in series opener
Watch the second and third Tests live on Sky Sports on December 4 and 5; both England and Jamaica are building towards next year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham
By Emma Thurston at the Copper Box Arena
Last Updated: 28/11/21 5:36pm
England's Vitality Roses opened their three-Test series against Jamaica with a 55-45 victory at the Copper Box Arena.
Jess Thirlby's outfit produced a storming third quarter to take control of the contest and then put their foot on the gas during the fourth quarter.
After trailing 26-25 at the break, the introduction of Eleanor Cardwell changed England's dynamic in attack, while the work of Layla Guscoth, Beth Cobden and the returning Eboni Usoro-Brown paid dividends in defence.
The second and third Tests will take place on December 4 and 5 at the Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham and will be shown live on Sky Sports.
More to follow…