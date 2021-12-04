Vitality Roses: England secure Jamaica series with emphatic victory in Nottingham

England produced an outstanding performance in the second Test

England’s Vitality Roses secured the three-Test series against Jamaica with an emphatic 66-47 result against the Sunshine Girls on Saturday afternoon.

Jess Thirlby's outfit, who were disappointed by their performance in the opening match, were formidable from the outset in Nottingham.

A 21-13 first quarter set the tone for the encounter and while Jamaica looked lost, England were ruthless in both attack and defence.

The Roses doubled their lead to 35-19 at half-time and then used the second half to showcase their strength in depth.

More to follow...

Watch the third Test between England and Jamaica, live on Sky Sports Arena and Mix on Sunday. The contest will also be streamed on the Sky Sports YouTube channel for viewers in the UK and Ireland, coverage starts at 3.45pm.