Netball Quad Series: Dame Noeline Taurua names Silver Ferns squad for January tour

Dame Noeline Taurua believes her squad will learn a lot from the forthcoming tour

Dame Noeline Taurua, the Silver Ferns head coach, has named a squad of 14 athletes for the forthcoming Netball Quad Series in London.

The series, which will be live on Sky Sports, will take place over four days in January 2022 and feature New Zealand, England, South Africa and Australia.

The four international teams will play a total of eight games across the series on January 15, 16, 18 and 19 and it will be the Silver Ferns' first overseas trip in two years.

The Mystics' ANZ Premiership-winning shooter Filda Vui and Stars versatile midcourter Mila Reuelu-Buchanan have both been elevated to the Silver Ferns for the first time.

Defenders Phoenix Karaka and Kayla Johnson are returning to the top of the elite game after becoming mums for the first time. Gina Crampton has been named as captain.

Silver Ferns Squad - Netball Quad Series Karin Burger Gina Crampton (captain) Sulu Fitzpatrick Kayla Johnson Kelly Jury Phoenix Karaka Claire Kersten Tiana Metuarau Grace Nweke Mila Reuelu-Buchanan Shannon Saunders Filda Vui Maia Wilson Sam Winders

"We've got our eyes on the Commonwealth Games and with only seven months to go, we cannot underestimate the importance of this Netball Quad Series," Taurua said.

"We have an opportunity to play three other world-class teams and build on what we have already achieved this year.

Netball Quad Series - Live on Sky Sports and Sky Sports YouTube channel January 15, 2022 Vitality Roses vs South Africa 2pm January 15, 2022 New Zealand vs Australia 4.15pm January 16, 2022 Australia vs South Africa 2pm January 16, 2022 Vitality Roses vs New Zealand 4.15pm January 18, 2022 South Africa vs New Zealand 5.30pm January 18, 2022 Vitality Roses vs Australia 7.30pm January 19, 2022 Third vs Fourth 5.30pm January 19, 2022 Final 7.30pm

"This may also be the only chance that we have to work through some of the logistics that come with overseas travel and what our athletes will face when it comes to July's Commonwealth Games.

"We need to ensure we take all of the learnings both on and off court with the goal of getting the best out of the Silver Ferns in seven months."

Dynamic midcourter Maddy Gordon was ruled out of selection with a minor knee injury and will undergo a managed programme to return to the court.

The touring party also includes Te Aroha Keenan, who has been named as the Silver Ferns touring assistant coach, as current Silver Ferns assistant coach Deb Fuller was unavailable for the tour.

The Silver Ferns will open their account in the competition on January 15 with a contest against rivals Australia. They will then face England's Vitality Roses in the second match the day after.