Vitality Netball Superleague 2022: Fixtures, coverage and results
The Vitality Netball Superleague season starts with the traditional 'Season Opener' weekend on February 5 and 6; Monday Night Netball will take place each week live on Sky Sports during regular season; two further matches per round to be streamed on Sky Sports YouTube channel
Last Updated: 02/02/22 4:56pm
Keep up to date with the fixtures, coverage and results from the 2022 Vitality Netball Superleague season.
Rounds One and Two - Season Opener Weekend
Every match of the Season Opener weekend is live on Sky Sports and streamed on the Sky Sports YouTube channel for viewers in the UK and Ireland.
Loughborough Lightning vs London Pulse - February 5 at 12pm
Team Bath Netball vs Strathclyde Sirens - February 5 at 1.45pm
Manchester Thunder vs Celtic Dragons - February 5 at 3.30pm
Wasps vs Saracens Mavericks - February 5 at 5.15pm
Surrey Storm vs Severn Stars - February 5 at 7pm
Leeds Rhinos Netball vs Loughborough Lightning - February 6 at 11am
Wasps vs Strathclyde Sirens - February 6 at 12.45pm
London Pulse vs Team Bath Netball - February 6 at 2.30pm
Celtic Dragons vs Saracens Mavericks - February 6 at 4.15pm
Severn Stars vs Manchester Thunder - February 6 at 6pm
Round Three
Saracens Mavericks vs London Pulse - February 11 at 7pm - Streamed on YouTube
Strathclyde Sirens vs Leeds Rhinos Netball - February 11 at 7.30pm
Manchester Thunder vs Surrey Storm - February 12 at 5pm - Streamed on YouTube
Loughborough Lightning vs Celtic Dragons - February 12 at 6pm
Wasps vs Severn Stars - February 12 at 7pm
Leeds Rhinos Netball vs Team Bath Netball - February 14 at 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports
Round Four
Team Bath Netball vs Surrey Storm - February 18 at 7.30pm - Streamed on YouTube
Celtic Dragons vs Leeds Rhinos Netball - February 19 at 4pm
Severn Stars vs Saracens Mavericks - February 20 at 3pm - Streamed on YouTube
Strathclyde Sirens vs Manchester Thunder - February 21 at 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports
London Pulse vs Wasps - February 21 at 7pm
Surrey Storm vs Loughborough Lightning - February 21 at 7.30pm
Round Five
Strathclyde Sirens vs Loughborough Lightning - February 25 at 7.30pm - Streamed on YouTube
London Pulse vs Celtic Dragons - February 26 at 2pm
Saracens Mavericks vs Manchester Thunder - February 26 at 4pm
Severn Stars vs Team Bath Netball - February 26 at 6pm
Surrey Storm vs Leeds Rhinos Netball - February 26 at 6pm - Streamed on YouTube
Manchester Thunder vs Wasps - February 28 at 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports
Round Six
Team Bath Netball vs Manchester Thunder - March 4 at 7.30pm - Streamed on YouTube
London Pulse vs Severn Stars - March 5 at 2pm
Strathclyde Sirens vs Surrey Storm - March 5 at 2pm
Loughborough Lightning vs Saracens Mavericks - March 5 at 7pm
Leeds Rhinos Netball vs Wasps - March 6 at 3pm - Streamed on YouTube
Severn Stars vs Celtic Dragons - March 7 at 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports
Round Seven
Severn Stars vs Leeds Rhinos Netball - March 11 at 7pm - Streamed on YouTube
Wasps vs Celtic Dragons - March 11 at 7.30pm
London Pulse vs Surrey Storm - March 12 at 2pm - Streamed on YouTube
Saracens Mavericks vs Strathclyde Sirens - March 12 at 4pm
Manchester Thunder vs Leeds Rhinos Netball - March 12 at 5pm - Streamed on YouTube
Round Eight
Surrey Storm vs Saracens Mavericks - March 13 at 2pm
Loughborough Lightning vs Wasps - March 13 at 4pm - Streamed on YouTube
Team Bath Netball vs Loughborough Lightning - March 14 at 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports
London Pulse vs Strathclyde Sirens - March 14 at 7pm
Round Nine
Strathclyde Sirens vs Celtic Dragons - March 18 at 7.30pm - Streamed on YouTube
Saracens Mavericks vs Leeds Rhinos Netball - March 19 at 4pm - Streamed on YouTube
Severn Stars vs Loughborough Lightning - March 19 at 6pm
Wasps vs Team Bath Netball - March 19 at 7pm
Surrey Storm vs Wasps - March 21 at 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports
Round 10
Team Bath Netball vs Saracens Mavericks - March 25 at 7.30pm - Streamed on YouTube
Strathclyde Sirens vs Severn Stars - March 25 at 7.30pm
Leeds Rhinos Netball vs London Pulse - March 26 at 3pm - Streamed on YouTube
Loughborough Lightning vs Manchester Thunder - March 28 at 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports
Celtic Dragons vs Surrey Storm - March 28 at 7pm
Round 11
London Pulse vs Loughborough Lightning - April 2 at 2pm - Streamed on YouTube
Strathclyde Sirens vs Team Bath Netball - April 2 at 2pm
Celtic Dragons vs Manchester Thunder - April 2 at 4pm
Surrey Storm vs Severn Stars - April 3 at 2pm - Streamed on YouTube
Saracens Mavericks vs Wasps - April 4 at 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports
Loughborough Lightning vs Leeds Rhinos Netball - April 4 at 7pm
Round 12
Surrey Storm vs Team Bath Netball - April 8 at 7.30pm - Streamed on YouTube
Saracens Mavericks vs Celtic Dragons - April 9 at 4pm - Streamed on YouTube
Manchester Thunder vs Severn Stars - April 9 at 5pm
Leeds Rhinos Netball vs Strathclyde Sirens - April 11 at 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports
Team Bath Netball vs London Pulse - April 11 at 7.30pm
Rounds 13 and 14 - Easter Weekend double-header
Every match of the Easter Weekend double-header is live on Sky Sports and streamed on the Sky Sports YouTube channel for viewers in the UK and Ireland.
Loughborough Lightning vs Surrey Storm - April 16
Leeds Rhinos Netball vs Celtic Dragons - April 16
Manchester Thunder vs Strathclyde Sirens - April 16
Wasps vs London Pulse - April 16
Saracens Mavericks vs Severn Stars - April 16
Team Bath Netball vs Leeds Rhinos Netball - April 17
Celtic Dragons vs Loughborough Lightning - April 17
Surrey Storm vs Manchester Thunder - April 17
London Pulse vs Saracens Mavericks - April 17
Severn Stars vs Wasps - April 17
Round 15
Team Bath Netball vs Severn Stars - April 23 at 4pm
Loughborough Lightning vs Strathclyde Sirens - April 23 at 7pm - Streamed on YouTube
Wasps vs Manchester Thunder - April 23 at 7pm - Streamed on YouTube
Wasps vs Leeds Rhinos Netball - April 24 at 5pm
Celtic Dragons vs London Pulse - April 25 at 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports
Round 16
Severn Stars vs London Pulse - April 30 at 6pm - Streamed on YouTube
Surrey Storm vs Strathclyde Sirens - April 30 at 6pm
Wasps vs Surrey Storm - May 1 at 4pm - Streamed on YouTube
Manchester Thunder vs Team Bath Netball - May 2 at 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports
Saracens Mavericks vs Loughborough Lightning - May 2 at 7pm
Leeds Rhinos Netball vs Surrey Storm - May 6 at 7pm
Round 17
Celtic Dragons vs Severn Stars - May 7 at 4pm - Streamed on YouTube
Strathclyde Sirens vs Saracens Mavericks - May 8 at 2pm
Leeds Rhinos Netball vs Manchester Thunder - May 9 at 3pm - Streamed on YouTube
Loughborough Lightning vs Team Bath Netball - May 9 at 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports
Celtic Dragons vs Wasps - May 9 at 7.30pm
Round 18
Team Bath Netball vs Celtic Dragons - May 13 at 7.30pm
Strathclyde Sirens vs London Pulse - May 14 at 2pm - Streamed on YouTube
Saracens Mavericks vs Surrey Storm - May 14 at 4pm
Wasps vs Loughborough Lightning - May 14 at 7pm
Manchester Thunder vs Saracens Mavericks - May 15 at 5pm - Streamed on YouTube
Leeds Rhinos Netball vs Severn Stars - May 16 at 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports
Round 19
Team Bath Netball vs Wasps - May 20 at 7.30pm - Streamed on YouTube
Leeds Rhinos Netball vs Saracens Mavericks - May 21 at 3pm - Streamed on YouTube
Celtic Dragons vs Strathclyde Sirens - May 21 at 4pm
Loughborough Lightning vs Severn Stars - May 21 at 6pm
Surrey Storm vs London Pulse - May 21 at 6pm
London Pulse vs Manchester Thunder - May 23 at 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports
Round 20
Strathclyde Sirens vs Wasps - May 27 at 7.30pm - Streamed on YouTube
London Pulse vs Leeds Rhinos Netball - May 28 at 2pm
Saracens Mavericks vs Team Bath Netball - May 28 at 4pm - Streamed on YouTube
Surrey Storm vs Celtic Dragons - May 28 at 6pm
Severn Stars vs Strathclyde Sirens - May 29 at 3pm
Manchester Thunder vs Loughborough Lightning - May 30 at 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports
2022 Grand Final
June 5