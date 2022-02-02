Vitality Netball Superleague 2022: Fixtures, coverage and results

The Vitality Netball Superleague starts on February 5 with a 'Season Opener' weekend (Image credit: Ben Lumley)

Keep up to date with the fixtures, coverage and results from the 2022 Vitality Netball Superleague season.

Rounds One and Two - Season Opener Weekend

Every match of the Season Opener weekend is live on Sky Sports and streamed on the Sky Sports YouTube channel for viewers in the UK and Ireland.

Loughborough Lightning vs London Pulse - February 5 at 12pm

Team Bath Netball vs Strathclyde Sirens - February 5 at 1.45pm

Manchester Thunder vs Celtic Dragons - February 5 at 3.30pm

Wasps vs Saracens Mavericks - February 5 at 5.15pm

Surrey Storm vs Severn Stars - February 5 at 7pm

Leeds Rhinos Netball vs Loughborough Lightning - February 6 at 11am

Wasps vs Strathclyde Sirens - February 6 at 12.45pm

London Pulse vs Team Bath Netball - February 6 at 2.30pm

Celtic Dragons vs Saracens Mavericks - February 6 at 4.15pm

Severn Stars vs Manchester Thunder - February 6 at 6pm

Round Three

Saracens Mavericks vs London Pulse - February 11 at 7pm - Streamed on YouTube

Strathclyde Sirens vs Leeds Rhinos Netball - February 11 at 7.30pm

Manchester Thunder vs Surrey Storm - February 12 at 5pm - Streamed on YouTube

Loughborough Lightning vs Celtic Dragons - February 12 at 6pm

Wasps vs Severn Stars - February 12 at 7pm

Leeds Rhinos Netball vs Team Bath Netball - February 14 at 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports

Round Four

Team Bath Netball vs Surrey Storm - February 18 at 7.30pm - Streamed on YouTube

Celtic Dragons vs Leeds Rhinos Netball - February 19 at 4pm

Severn Stars vs Saracens Mavericks - February 20 at 3pm - Streamed on YouTube

Strathclyde Sirens vs Manchester Thunder - February 21 at 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports

London Pulse vs Wasps - February 21 at 7pm

Surrey Storm vs Loughborough Lightning - February 21 at 7.30pm

Round Five

Strathclyde Sirens vs Loughborough Lightning - February 25 at 7.30pm - Streamed on YouTube

London Pulse vs Celtic Dragons - February 26 at 2pm

Saracens Mavericks vs Manchester Thunder - February 26 at 4pm

Severn Stars vs Team Bath Netball - February 26 at 6pm

Surrey Storm vs Leeds Rhinos Netball - February 26 at 6pm - Streamed on YouTube

Manchester Thunder vs Wasps - February 28 at 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports

Round Six

Team Bath Netball vs Manchester Thunder - March 4 at 7.30pm - Streamed on YouTube

London Pulse vs Severn Stars - March 5 at 2pm

Strathclyde Sirens vs Surrey Storm - March 5 at 2pm

Loughborough Lightning vs Saracens Mavericks - March 5 at 7pm

Leeds Rhinos Netball vs Wasps - March 6 at 3pm - Streamed on YouTube

Severn Stars vs Celtic Dragons - March 7 at 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports

Round Seven

Severn Stars vs Leeds Rhinos Netball - March 11 at 7pm - Streamed on YouTube

Wasps vs Celtic Dragons - March 11 at 7.30pm

London Pulse vs Surrey Storm - March 12 at 2pm - Streamed on YouTube

Saracens Mavericks vs Strathclyde Sirens - March 12 at 4pm

Manchester Thunder vs Leeds Rhinos Netball - March 12 at 5pm - Streamed on YouTube

Round Eight

Surrey Storm vs Saracens Mavericks - March 13 at 2pm

Loughborough Lightning vs Wasps - March 13 at 4pm - Streamed on YouTube

Team Bath Netball vs Loughborough Lightning - March 14 at 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports

London Pulse vs Strathclyde Sirens - March 14 at 7pm

Round Nine

Strathclyde Sirens vs Celtic Dragons - March 18 at 7.30pm - Streamed on YouTube

Saracens Mavericks vs Leeds Rhinos Netball - March 19 at 4pm - Streamed on YouTube

Severn Stars vs Loughborough Lightning - March 19 at 6pm

Wasps vs Team Bath Netball - March 19 at 7pm

Surrey Storm vs Wasps - March 21 at 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports

Round 10

Team Bath Netball vs Saracens Mavericks - March 25 at 7.30pm - Streamed on YouTube

Strathclyde Sirens vs Severn Stars - March 25 at 7.30pm

Leeds Rhinos Netball vs London Pulse - March 26 at 3pm - Streamed on YouTube

Loughborough Lightning vs Manchester Thunder - March 28 at 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports

Celtic Dragons vs Surrey Storm - March 28 at 7pm

Round 11

London Pulse vs Loughborough Lightning - April 2 at 2pm - Streamed on YouTube

Strathclyde Sirens vs Team Bath Netball - April 2 at 2pm

Celtic Dragons vs Manchester Thunder - April 2 at 4pm

Surrey Storm vs Severn Stars - April 3 at 2pm - Streamed on YouTube

Saracens Mavericks vs Wasps - April 4 at 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports

Loughborough Lightning vs Leeds Rhinos Netball - April 4 at 7pm

Round 12

Surrey Storm vs Team Bath Netball - April 8 at 7.30pm - Streamed on YouTube

Saracens Mavericks vs Celtic Dragons - April 9 at 4pm - Streamed on YouTube

Manchester Thunder vs Severn Stars - April 9 at 5pm

Leeds Rhinos Netball vs Strathclyde Sirens - April 11 at 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports

Team Bath Netball vs London Pulse - April 11 at 7.30pm

Rounds 13 and 14 - Easter Weekend double-header

Every match of the Easter Weekend double-header is live on Sky Sports and streamed on the Sky Sports YouTube channel for viewers in the UK and Ireland.

Loughborough Lightning vs Surrey Storm - April 16

Leeds Rhinos Netball vs Celtic Dragons - April 16

Manchester Thunder vs Strathclyde Sirens - April 16

Wasps vs London Pulse - April 16

Saracens Mavericks vs Severn Stars - April 16

Team Bath Netball vs Leeds Rhinos Netball - April 17

Celtic Dragons vs Loughborough Lightning - April 17

Surrey Storm vs Manchester Thunder - April 17

London Pulse vs Saracens Mavericks - April 17

Severn Stars vs Wasps - April 17

Round 15

Team Bath Netball vs Severn Stars - April 23 at 4pm

Loughborough Lightning vs Strathclyde Sirens - April 23 at 7pm - Streamed on YouTube

Wasps vs Manchester Thunder - April 23 at 7pm - Streamed on YouTube

Wasps vs Leeds Rhinos Netball - April 24 at 5pm

Celtic Dragons vs London Pulse - April 25 at 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports

Round 16

Severn Stars vs London Pulse - April 30 at 6pm - Streamed on YouTube

Surrey Storm vs Strathclyde Sirens - April 30 at 6pm

Wasps vs Surrey Storm - May 1 at 4pm - Streamed on YouTube

Manchester Thunder vs Team Bath Netball - May 2 at 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports

Saracens Mavericks vs Loughborough Lightning - May 2 at 7pm

Leeds Rhinos Netball vs Surrey Storm - May 6 at 7pm

Round 17

Celtic Dragons vs Severn Stars - May 7 at 4pm - Streamed on YouTube

Strathclyde Sirens vs Saracens Mavericks - May 8 at 2pm

Leeds Rhinos Netball vs Manchester Thunder - May 9 at 3pm - Streamed on YouTube

Loughborough Lightning vs Team Bath Netball - May 9 at 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports

Celtic Dragons vs Wasps - May 9 at 7.30pm

Round 18

Team Bath Netball vs Celtic Dragons - May 13 at 7.30pm

Strathclyde Sirens vs London Pulse - May 14 at 2pm - Streamed on YouTube

Saracens Mavericks vs Surrey Storm - May 14 at 4pm

Wasps vs Loughborough Lightning - May 14 at 7pm

Manchester Thunder vs Saracens Mavericks - May 15 at 5pm - ​​​​​​​Streamed on YouTube

Leeds Rhinos Netball vs Severn Stars - May 16 at 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports

Round 19

Team Bath Netball vs Wasps - May 20 at 7.30pm - Streamed on YouTube

Leeds Rhinos Netball vs Saracens Mavericks - May 21 at 3pm - Streamed on YouTube

Celtic Dragons vs Strathclyde Sirens - May 21 at 4pm

Loughborough Lightning vs Severn Stars - May 21 at 6pm

Surrey Storm vs London Pulse - May 21 at 6pm

London Pulse vs Manchester Thunder - May 23 at 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports

Round 20

Strathclyde Sirens vs Wasps - May 27 at 7.30pm - Streamed on YouTube

London Pulse vs Leeds Rhinos Netball - May 28 at 2pm

Saracens Mavericks vs Team Bath Netball - May 28 at 4pm - Streamed on YouTube

Surrey Storm vs Celtic Dragons - May 28 at 6pm

Severn Stars vs Strathclyde Sirens - May 29 at 3pm

Manchester Thunder vs Loughborough Lightning - May 30 at 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports

2022 Grand Final

June 5