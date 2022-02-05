Vitality Netball Superleague 2022: Leeds Rhinos Netball's first fixture of season postponed

Leeds Rhinos Netball aren't able to take to court for their opening fixture (Image credit: Ben Lumley)

Leeds Rhinos Netball's first fixture of the new Vitality Netball Superleague season has been postponed due to the team not having enough players available.

The Superleague outfit were due to be on court first on Sunday at 11am, which is the second day of the 'Season Opener' weekend at the Resorts World Arena Birmingham.

Vitality Netball Superleague clubs need a minimum of 10 players available to fulfil a fixture, and due to a combination of confirmed Covid-19 cases, illness and injury Leeds Rhinos Netball have less than the required number of players to take to court.

Vitality Netball Superleague - 'Season Opener' Sunday - Matches also on YouTube 11am London Giants v Northern Titans 12:45pm Wasps v Strathclyde Sirens Live on Sky Sports Arena and Mix 2.30pm London Pulse v Team Bath Live on Sky Sports Arena 4.15pm Celtic Dragons v Saracens Mavericks Live on Sky Sports Arena and Mix 6pm Severn Stars v Manchester Thunder Live on Sky Sports Arena

The rescheduling of the fixture has now been referred to the VNSL Rescheduling Competitions Committee (RCC) who will work alongside both clubs to agree a new date for the fixture, which will be announced as soon as possible.

"The health and safety of players, staff and fans is paramount, and we wish everyone affected a speedy recovery," Steve Elworthy, chair of the Vitality Netball Superleague Board, said.

The schedule for Sunday will now see the leading men's teams London Giants Netball and Northern Titans Men's Netball step into the 11am match. The contest will act as a curtain raiser for the remaining four fixtures of the day.

Coverage of the second day of the 'Season Opener' will begin at 12.15pm on Sunday.

All of the Vitality Netball Superleague matches will be shown live on Sky Sports and streamed on the Sky Sports YouTube channel for viewers in the UK and Ireland.