Vitality Netball Superleague: Team Bath beat Severn Stars as retired Serena Guthrie given ovation

Team Bath's Layla Guscoth was Player of the Match in the 50-40 victory over Severn Stars

Team Bath recorded a 50-40 victory over local rivals Severn Stars in the Vitality Netball Superleague on Saturday ahead of a must-win clash with Saracens Mavericks later this week.

Bath, who rebounded from their defeat to Leeds Rhinos over the Easter weekend, need to beat Mavericks on Friday if they are to secure a semi-final spot.

Stars took an early 6-4 lead in the first quarter before one of three Phumza Maweni defensive intercepts helped the home side claw things back, and they ended the period 13-11 ahead.

Team Bath often enjoyed the upper hand in the second quarter but missed an opportunity to go 23-17 ahead, and at half time their lead was just one point with the score 22-21 in their favour.

Bath then extended their advantage to 36-31 after the third quarter.

Team Bath Netball vs Severn Stars - Quarter-by-quarter scores Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FT Team Bath 13 9 14 14 50 Severn Stars 11 10 10 9 40

Player of the Match Layla Guscoth and Maweni worked tirelessly for tips and intercepts, while the mid-court of Kirsty Harris, Tash Pavelin, Imogen Allison grew in confidence.

Jess Shaw carried on in the same mode when she replaced Harris at wing-attack in the final quarter as Team Bath ran out winners by 10 points.

Team Bath and England legend Serena Guthrie, who recently retired from the sport, was given a standing ovation post-match, while on-court tributes came from current Bath captain Imogen Allison, England team-mate Guscoth and Team Bath head coach Anna Stembridge.

Guthrie said: "It's been an amazing journey that I've had being a part of Team Bath. My first Team Bath memory is as a 14-year-old and I'm now 32 so it's been a huge part of my life.

"I am so glad to have the privilege to finish my career at this club. It's been amazing to be able to share this journey."