Liana Leota appointed as Leeds Rhinos Netball's new director of netball

Liana Leota will step up as a director of netball for the first time with her move to Leeds Rhinos Netball (Image credit: Ben Lumley)

Leeds Rhinos Netball have announced the appointment of former Silver Fern Liana Leota as the club's new director of netball on a three-year deal.

The New Zealander succeeds head coach Tracey Robinson, who is set to return to Australia later this month, following the end of a season which saw Rhinos finish in sixth place.

Leota has played in the Superleague since 2016 and won the title with Manchester Thunder in 2019. The mid-court player signed for Severn Stars the following season and made 34 appearances.

In New Zealand, she captained numerous clubs in the ANZ Championship over a 13-year period. She earned 41 caps for New Zealand and was a gold medal winner at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

"I am very excited to be joining the Rhinos and for this new chapter of my life that I am ready to explore," Leota said.

"I think it is key to be joining at such an early stage of the franchise, where I can add my own flavour and mix a few things.

"The joy of having such a young franchise is that we will be learning and developing together. It definitely makes it easier to instil new things and bring my own ideas, but also to build on what they have already achieved.

"I met with Dan Busfield and Gary Hetherington at Headingley Stadium and they took me through all their rugby history. For me, growing up in New Zealand, rugby and netball sit side-by-side.

"The whole ethos around the club was something that influenced my decision to join. We have very similar values, work ethic and key at building relationships. Their family-first approach has always been my way as a player and as a person.

"It's exciting, because as I step away from playing, I am now joining a new franchise in a totally different role and I am looking forward to the new challenge."

In 2021 Leota joined the England Vitality Roses coaching staff as a technical coach and will be part of the team for the forthcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Vitality Netball Superleague season continues on Friday with the semi-finals. Watch Manchester Thunder versus Team Bath Netball and Loughborough Lightning against London Pulse, live on Sky Sports Action from 6pm.