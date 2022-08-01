Commonwealth Games: Netball schedule and results for tournament in Birmingham

Wales recorded a strong victory over Scotland in their Pool A

Keep up to date with the schedule and results from the netball competition in Birmingham taking place from July 29 to August 7.

England are the defending champions after triumphing on the Gold Coast in 2018.

The nations are split into two groups of six for the 2022 tournament, with the semi-finals taking place on Saturday, August 6 and the final on Sunday, August 7.

The Commonwealth Games bring together the best netballing nations in the world and is seen as one of the pinnacle competitions in the sport alongside the Netball World Cup. Netball is not yet part of the Summer Olympic Games.

Match schedule and results

Friday, July 29

England 74-22 Trinidad & Tobago

Australia 95-18 Barbados

Jamaica 72-43 Wales

New Zealand 79-20 Northern Ireland

Saturday, July 30

Australia 83-30 Scotland

England 66-41 Malawi

Jamaica 68-49 South Africa

New Zealand 53-40 Uganda

Sunday, July 31

Malawi 54-41 Northern Ireland

South Africa 91-36 Barbados

Uganda 62-28 Trinidad & Tobago

Scotland 42-48 Wales

Monday, August 1

Session - 12pm to 3.30pm

Australia 74-49 South Africa

Jamaica vs Barbados

Session - 6pm - 9.30pm

England vs Northern Ireland

New Zealand vs Malawi

Tuesday, August 2

Session - 12pm to 3.30pm

Australia vs Wales

Jamaica vs Scotland

Session - 6pm to 9:30pm

England vs Uganda

New Zealand vs Trinidad & Tobago

Wednesday, August 3

Session - 12pm to 3.30pm

South Africa vs Wales

Uganda vs Northern Ireland

Session - 6pm to 9:30pm

Scotland vs Barbados

Malawi vs Trinidad & Tobago

Thursday, August 4

Session - 9am to 12.30pm

Australia vs Jamaica

Wales vs Barbados

Session - 2pm to 5.30pm

Trinidad & Tobago vs Northern Ireland

Malawi vs Uganda

Session - 7pm to 10.30pm

South Africa vs Scotland

New Zealand vs England

Friday, August 5

Session - 9am to 1pm

CL 1 (11 vs 12)

CL 2 (9 vs 10)

Session - 2.30pm to 6.30pm

CL 3 (7 vs 8)

CL 4 (5 vs 6)

Saturday, August 6

Semi-final one - 9am to 11am

Semi-final two - 2.30pm to 4.30pm

Sunday, August 7

Bronze medal match - 1.30pm to 3.30pm

Final - 8.30pm to 10.30pm

Groups

Pool A: Australia, Jamaica, South Africa, Scotland, Wales and Barbados.

Pool B: New Zealand, England, Malawi, Uganda, Trinidad & Tobago and Northern Ireland.

Squads

Australia: Sunday Aryang, Courtney Bruce, Sarah Klau, Jo Weston, Liz Watson (captain), Ash Brazill, Paige Hadley, Kate Moloney, Steph Wood (vice-captain), Kiera Austin, Gretel Bueta, Cara Koenen. Reserves: Ruby Bakewell Doran, Jamie-Lee Price, Donnell Wallam.

Barbados: Latonia Blackman (co-Captain), Shonette Azore-Bruce (co-Captain), Faye Agard, Vanessa Bobb, Samantha Browne, Brianna Holder, Zakiya Kirton, Tonisha Rock-Yaw, Stephian Shepherd, Akeena Stoute, Sabreena Smith and Shonica Wharton.

England: Imogen Allison, Eleanor Cardwell, Jade Clarke, Sophie Drakeford-Lewis, Stacey Francis-Bayman, Layla Guscoth, Jo Harten (vice-captain), Helen Housby, Laura Malcolm, Geva Mentor, Nat Metcalf (captain) and Eboni Usoro-Brown.

Helen Housby is one of England's experienced athletes within their 12-player squad

Jamaica: Shanice Beckford, Kadie-Ann Dehaney, Jhaniele Fowler, Shadiann Hemmings, Shimona Nelson, Rebekah Robinson, Nicole Dixon Rochester, Shamera Sterling, Adean Thomas, Jodie-Ann Ward, Khadijah Williams, Latanya Wilson. Reserves: Gezelle Allison, Mischa Creary, Abbeygail Linton.

Malawi: Joyce Mvula, Tedai Masamba, Maggie Sikwese, Jane Chimaliro, Sindi Simtowe, Jesca Mazengera, Takondaw Lwazi, Thandi Galeta, Bridget Kumwenda, Shilla Dimba, Martha Dambo, Carlo Mtukule, Towera Vinkhumbo, Mada Mkandawire, Laureen Ngwira and Beauty Basiao.

New Zealand: Maia Wilson, Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Grace Nweke, Bailey Mes, Gina Crampton, Shannon Saunders, Whitney Souness, Kate Heffernan, Kayla Johnson, Phoenix Karaka, Kelly Jury and Sulu Fitzpatrick.

Northern Ireland: Jenna Bowman, Ciara Crosbie, Emma Magee, Georgie McGrath, Caroline O'Hanlon, Michelle Drayne, Niamh Cooper, Frances Keenan, Fionnuala Toner, Michelle Magee, Olivia McDonald and Maria McCann.

Scotland: Claire Maxwell (captain), Emily Nicholl (vice-captain), Emma Love, Niamh McCall, Emma Barrie, Iona Christian, Hannah Leighton, Sarah MacPhail, Lauren Tait, Rachel Conway, Bethan Goodwin and Kelly Boyle.

South Africa: Khanyisa Chawane, Izette Griesel, Boitumelo Mahloko, Phumza Maweni, Tshinakaho Mdau, Bongiwe Msomi (captain), Nichole Taljaard, Lefebre Rademan, Monique Reyneke, Nicola Smith, Nichole Taljaard, Elmere van der Berg, Shadine van der Merwe, Ine-Mari Venter and Zanele Vimbela.

Trinidad & Tobago: Shaquanda Green-Noel (captain), Aniecia Baptiste, Jeresia McEchrane, Joelisa Cooper (vice-captain), Afeisha Noel, Tiana Dillon, Tahirah Hollingsworth, Tia Bruno, Janeisha Cassimy, Oprah Douglas, Faith Hagley, Shantel Seemungal. Reserves: Crystal-Ann George, Akeima Estrada, Kathy-Ann Graham.

Uganda: Peace Proscovia (captain), Mary Cholhok Nuba, Nampungu Joan, Achan Jesca, Nalwanja Shaffie, Oyella Stella, Lunkuse Norah, Baagala Margaret, Nambirige Sandra Ruth, Nassanga Shadia, Eyaru Irene, Hanisha Muhameed. Reserves: Asingo Viola, Kadondi Falidah, Wasagali Alice, Nakanyike Shakira, Birungi Desire.

Wales: Betsy Creak, Georgia Rowe, Zoe Matthewman, Eleanor Roberts, Suzy Drane (co-captain), Bethan Dyke, Clare Jones, Shona O'Dywer, Nia Jones (co-captain), Christina Shaw, Leila Thomas and Ella Powell-Davies. Reserves: Millie Carter, Celyn Emanuel, Lucy Howells, Phillipa Yarranton