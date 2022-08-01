Commonwealth Games: Netball schedule and results for tournament in Birmingham
England triumphed on the Gold Coast in 2018 and this year's competition runs from July 29 to August 7; the nations are split into two groups of six; the semi-finals take place on Saturday, August 6 and the final follows the day after
Last Updated: 01/08/22
Keep up to date with the schedule and results from the netball competition in Birmingham taking place from July 29 to August 7.
England are the defending champions after triumphing on the Gold Coast in 2018.
The nations are split into two groups of six for the 2022 tournament, with the semi-finals taking place on Saturday, August 6 and the final on Sunday, August 7.
The Commonwealth Games bring together the best netballing nations in the world and is seen as one of the pinnacle competitions in the sport alongside the Netball World Cup. Netball is not yet part of the Summer Olympic Games.
Match schedule and results
Friday, July 29
England 74-22 Trinidad & Tobago
Australia 95-18 Barbados
Jamaica 72-43 Wales
New Zealand 79-20 Northern Ireland
Saturday, July 30
Australia 83-30 Scotland
England 66-41 Malawi
Jamaica 68-49 South Africa
New Zealand 53-40 Uganda
Sunday, July 31
Malawi 54-41 Northern Ireland
South Africa 91-36 Barbados
Uganda 62-28 Trinidad & Tobago
Scotland 42-48 Wales
Monday, August 1
Session - 12pm to 3.30pm
Australia 74-49 South Africa
Jamaica vs Barbados
Session - 6pm - 9.30pm
England vs Northern Ireland
New Zealand vs Malawi
Tuesday, August 2
Session - 12pm to 3.30pm
Australia vs Wales
Jamaica vs Scotland
Session - 6pm to 9:30pm
England vs Uganda
New Zealand vs Trinidad & Tobago
Wednesday, August 3
Session - 12pm to 3.30pm
South Africa vs Wales
Uganda vs Northern Ireland
Session - 6pm to 9:30pm
Scotland vs Barbados
Malawi vs Trinidad & Tobago
Thursday, August 4
Session - 9am to 12.30pm
Australia vs Jamaica
Wales vs Barbados
Session - 2pm to 5.30pm
Trinidad & Tobago vs Northern Ireland
Malawi vs Uganda
Session - 7pm to 10.30pm
South Africa vs Scotland
New Zealand vs England
Friday, August 5
Session - 9am to 1pm
CL 1 (11 vs 12)
CL 2 (9 vs 10)
Session - 2.30pm to 6.30pm
CL 3 (7 vs 8)
CL 4 (5 vs 6)
Saturday, August 6
Semi-final one - 9am to 11am
Semi-final two - 2.30pm to 4.30pm
Sunday, August 7
Bronze medal match - 1.30pm to 3.30pm
Final - 8.30pm to 10.30pm
Groups
Pool A: Australia, Jamaica, South Africa, Scotland, Wales and Barbados.
Pool B: New Zealand, England, Malawi, Uganda, Trinidad & Tobago and Northern Ireland.
Squads
Australia: Sunday Aryang, Courtney Bruce, Sarah Klau, Jo Weston, Liz Watson (captain), Ash Brazill, Paige Hadley, Kate Moloney, Steph Wood (vice-captain), Kiera Austin, Gretel Bueta, Cara Koenen. Reserves: Ruby Bakewell Doran, Jamie-Lee Price, Donnell Wallam.
Barbados: Latonia Blackman (co-Captain), Shonette Azore-Bruce (co-Captain), Faye Agard, Vanessa Bobb, Samantha Browne, Brianna Holder, Zakiya Kirton, Tonisha Rock-Yaw, Stephian Shepherd, Akeena Stoute, Sabreena Smith and Shonica Wharton.
England: Imogen Allison, Eleanor Cardwell, Jade Clarke, Sophie Drakeford-Lewis, Stacey Francis-Bayman, Layla Guscoth, Jo Harten (vice-captain), Helen Housby, Laura Malcolm, Geva Mentor, Nat Metcalf (captain) and Eboni Usoro-Brown.
Jamaica: Shanice Beckford, Kadie-Ann Dehaney, Jhaniele Fowler, Shadiann Hemmings, Shimona Nelson, Rebekah Robinson, Nicole Dixon Rochester, Shamera Sterling, Adean Thomas, Jodie-Ann Ward, Khadijah Williams, Latanya Wilson. Reserves: Gezelle Allison, Mischa Creary, Abbeygail Linton.
Malawi: Joyce Mvula, Tedai Masamba, Maggie Sikwese, Jane Chimaliro, Sindi Simtowe, Jesca Mazengera, Takondaw Lwazi, Thandi Galeta, Bridget Kumwenda, Shilla Dimba, Martha Dambo, Carlo Mtukule, Towera Vinkhumbo, Mada Mkandawire, Laureen Ngwira and Beauty Basiao.
New Zealand: Maia Wilson, Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Grace Nweke, Bailey Mes, Gina Crampton, Shannon Saunders, Whitney Souness, Kate Heffernan, Kayla Johnson, Phoenix Karaka, Kelly Jury and Sulu Fitzpatrick.
Northern Ireland: Jenna Bowman, Ciara Crosbie, Emma Magee, Georgie McGrath, Caroline O'Hanlon, Michelle Drayne, Niamh Cooper, Frances Keenan, Fionnuala Toner, Michelle Magee, Olivia McDonald and Maria McCann.
Commonwealth Games - July 29 to August 7, NEC Arena
|Group A
|Group B
|Australia
|New Zealand
|Jamaica
|England
|South Africa
|Malawi
|Scotland
|Uganda
|Wales
|Trinidad & Tobago
|Barbados
|Northern Ireland
Scotland: Claire Maxwell (captain), Emily Nicholl (vice-captain), Emma Love, Niamh McCall, Emma Barrie, Iona Christian, Hannah Leighton, Sarah MacPhail, Lauren Tait, Rachel Conway, Bethan Goodwin and Kelly Boyle.
South Africa: Khanyisa Chawane, Izette Griesel, Boitumelo Mahloko, Phumza Maweni, Tshinakaho Mdau, Bongiwe Msomi (captain), Nichole Taljaard, Lefebre Rademan, Monique Reyneke, Nicola Smith, Nichole Taljaard, Elmere van der Berg, Shadine van der Merwe, Ine-Mari Venter and Zanele Vimbela.
Trinidad & Tobago: Shaquanda Green-Noel (captain), Aniecia Baptiste, Jeresia McEchrane, Joelisa Cooper (vice-captain), Afeisha Noel, Tiana Dillon, Tahirah Hollingsworth, Tia Bruno, Janeisha Cassimy, Oprah Douglas, Faith Hagley, Shantel Seemungal. Reserves: Crystal-Ann George, Akeima Estrada, Kathy-Ann Graham.
Uganda: Peace Proscovia (captain), Mary Cholhok Nuba, Nampungu Joan, Achan Jesca, Nalwanja Shaffie, Oyella Stella, Lunkuse Norah, Baagala Margaret, Nambirige Sandra Ruth, Nassanga Shadia, Eyaru Irene, Hanisha Muhameed. Reserves: Asingo Viola, Kadondi Falidah, Wasagali Alice, Nakanyike Shakira, Birungi Desire.
Wales: Betsy Creak, Georgia Rowe, Zoe Matthewman, Eleanor Roberts, Suzy Drane (co-captain), Bethan Dyke, Clare Jones, Shona O'Dywer, Nia Jones (co-captain), Christina Shaw, Leila Thomas and Ella Powell-Davies. Reserves: Millie Carter, Celyn Emanuel, Lucy Howells, Phillipa Yarranton