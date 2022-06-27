Commonwealth Games: Netball schedule and squads for tournament in Birmingham
England triumphed on the Gold Coast in 2018 and this year's competition runs from July 29 to August 7; the nations are split into two groups of six; England open the tournament against Trinidad & Tobago on day one
Keep up to date with the squads selected for the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the match schedule for the netball competition taking place from July 29 to August 7.
England are the defending champions after triumphing on the Gold Coast in 2018.
The nations are split into two groups of six for the 2022 tournament, with the semi-finals taking place on Saturday, August 6 and the final on Sunday, August 7.
The Commonwealth Games bring together the best netballing nations in the world and is seen as one of the pinnacle competitions in the sport alongside the Netball World Cup. Netball is not yet part of the Summer Olympic Games..
England head coach Jess Thirlby has selected a squad jam-packed with experience for their title defence with 925 caps between them and 21 Commonwealth Games appearances.
Nat Metcalf has been announced as captain following Serena Guthrie's retirement from the sport and Jo Harten will act as vice-captain in Birmingham.
England's victory in 2018 was the first time a nation other than New Zealand or Australia had won the competition. The home team start their title defence on the opening day of the competition.
Team England - Commonwealth Games fixtures
|Friday, July 29
|England vs Trinidad & Tobago
|Saturday, July 30
|England vs Malawi
|Monday, August 1
|England vs Northern Ireland
|Tuesday, August 2
|England vs Uganda
|Thursday, August 4
|New Zealand vs England
|Saturday, August 6
|Semi-final
|Sunday, August 7
|Final
Groups
Group A: Australia, Jamaica, South Africa, Scotland, Wales and Barbados.
Group B: New Zealand, England Malawi, Uganda, Trinidad & Tobago, Northern Ireland.
Squads
Australia: Sunday Aryang, Courtney Bruce, Sarah Klau, Jo Weston, Liz Watson (captain), Ash Brazill, Paige Hadley, Kate Moloney, Steph Wood (vice-captain), Kiera Austin, Gretel Bueta, Cara Koenen. Reserves: Ruby Bakewell Doran, Jamie-Lee Price, Donnell Wallam.
Barbados: TBC
England: Eleanor Cardwell, Jade Clarke, Beth Cobden, Sophie Drakeford-Lewis, Stacey Francis-Bayman, Layla Guscoth, Jo Harten (vice-captain), Helen Housby, Laura Malcolm, Geva Mentor, Nat Metcalf (captain) and Eboni Usoro-Brown.
Jamaica: TBC
Malawi: Joyce Mvula, Tedai Masamba, Maggie Sikwese, Jane Chimaliro, Sindi Simtowe, Jesca Mazengera, Takondaw Lwazi, Thandi Galeta, Bridget Kumwenda, Shilla Dimba, Martha Dambo, Carlo Mtukule, Towera Vinkhumbo, Mada Mkandawire, Laureen Ngwira and Beauty Basiao.
New Zealand: TBC
Northern Ireland: Jenna Bowman, Ciara Crosbie, Emma Magee, Georgie McGrath, Caroline O'Hanlon, Michelle Drayne, Niamh Cooper, Frances Keenan, Fionnuala Toner, Michelle Magee, Olivia McDonald and Maria McCann.
Scotland: Claire Maxwell (captain), Emily Nicholl (vice-captain), Lynsey Gallagher, Niamh McCall, Emma Barrie, Iona Christian, Hannah Leighton, Sarah MacPhail, Lauren Tait, Rachel Conway, Bethan Goodwin and Kelly Boyle.
South Africa: Khanyisa Chawane, Izette Griesel, Boitumelo Mahloko, Phumza Maweni, Tshinakaho Mdau, Bongiwe Msomi, Lenize Potgieter, Lefebre Rademan, Monique Reyneke, Nicola Smith, Nichole Taljaard, Elmere van der Berg, Shadine van der Merwe, Ine-Mari Venter and Zanele Vimbela.
Trinidad & Tobago: TBC
Uganda: TBC
Wales: TBC
Commonwealth Games - July 29 to August 7, NEC Arena
|Group A
|Group B
|Australia
|New Zealand
|Jamaica
|England
|South Africa
|Malawi
|Scotland
|Uganda
|Wales
|Trinidad & Tobago
|Barbados
|Northern Ireland
Match Schedule
Friday, July 29
Session - 12pm to 3.30pm
England vs Trinidad & Tobago
Australia vs Barbados
Session - 6pm to 9:30pm
Jamaica vs Wales
New Zealand vs Northern Ireland
Saturday, July 30
Session - 12pm to 3.30pm
Australia vs Scotland
England vs Malawi
Session - 6pm to 9:30pm
Jamaica vs South Africa
New Zealand vs Uganda
Sunday, July 31
Session - 12pm to 3.30pm
Malawi vs Northern Ireland
South Africa vs Barbados
Session - 6pm to 9:30pm
Uganda vs Trinidad & Tobago
Scotland vs Wales
Monday, August 1
Session - 12pm to 3.30pm
Australia vs South Africa
Jamaica vs Barbados
Session - 6pm - 9.30pm
England vs Northern Ireland
New Zealand vs Malawi
Tuesday, August 2
Session - 12pm to 3.30pm
Australia vs Wales
Jamaica vs Scotland
Session - 6pm to 9:30pm
England vs Uganda
New Zealand vs Trinidad & Tobago
Wednesday, August 3
Session - 12pm to 3.30pm
South Africa vs Wales
Uganda vs Northern Ireland
Session - 6pm to 9:30pm
Scotland vs Barbados
Malawi vs Trinidad & Tobago
Thursday, August 4
Session - 9am to 12.30pm
Australia vs Jamaica
Wales vs Barbados
Session - 2pm to 5.30pm
Trinidad & Tobago vs Northern Ireland
Malawi vs Uganda
Session - 7pm to 10.30pm
South Africa vs Scotland
New Zealand vs England
Friday, August 5
Session - 9am to 1pm
CL 1 (11 vs 12)
CL 2 (9 vs 10)
Session - 2.30pm to 6.30pm
CL 3 (7 vs 8)
CL 4 (5 vs 6)
Saturday, August 6
Semi-final one - 9am to 11am
Semi-final two - 2.30pm to 4.30pm
Sunday, August 7
Bronze medal match - 1.30pm to 3.30pm
Final - 8.30pm to 10.30pm