Commonwealth Games: Netball schedule and squads for tournament in Birmingham

Jade Clarke is England's most-capped international and has already appeared at four Commonwealth Games and five Netball World Cups

Keep up to date with the squads selected for the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the match schedule for the netball competition taking place from July 29 to August 7.

England are the defending champions after triumphing on the Gold Coast in 2018.

The nations are split into two groups of six for the 2022 tournament, with the semi-finals taking place on Saturday, August 6 and the final on Sunday, August 7.

The Commonwealth Games bring together the best netballing nations in the world and is seen as one of the pinnacle competitions in the sport alongside the Netball World Cup. Netball is not yet part of the Summer Olympic Games..

England head coach Jess Thirlby has selected a squad jam-packed with experience for their title defence with 925 caps between them and 21 Commonwealth Games appearances.

Nat Metcalf has been announced as captain following Serena Guthrie's retirement from the sport and Jo Harten will act as vice-captain in Birmingham.

England's victory in 2018 was the first time a nation other than New Zealand or Australia had won the competition. The home team start their title defence on the opening day of the competition.

Team England - Commonwealth Games fixtures Friday, July 29 England vs Trinidad & Tobago Saturday, July 30 England vs Malawi Monday, August 1 England vs Northern Ireland Tuesday, August 2 England vs Uganda Thursday, August 4 New Zealand vs England Saturday, August 6 Semi-final Sunday, August 7 Final

Groups

Group A: Australia, Jamaica, South Africa, Scotland, Wales and Barbados.

Group B: New Zealand, England Malawi, Uganda, Trinidad & Tobago, Northern Ireland.

Squads

Australia: Sunday Aryang, Courtney Bruce, Sarah Klau, Jo Weston, Liz Watson (captain), Ash Brazill, Paige Hadley, Kate Moloney, Steph Wood (vice-captain), Kiera Austin, Gretel Bueta, Cara Koenen. Reserves: Ruby Bakewell Doran, Jamie-Lee Price, Donnell Wallam.

Barbados: TBC

England: Eleanor Cardwell, Jade Clarke, Beth Cobden, Sophie Drakeford-Lewis, Stacey Francis-Bayman, Layla Guscoth, Jo Harten (vice-captain), Helen Housby, Laura Malcolm, Geva Mentor, Nat Metcalf (captain) and Eboni Usoro-Brown.

Helen Housby is one of England's experienced athletes within their 12-player squad

Jamaica: TBC

Malawi: Joyce Mvula, Tedai Masamba, Maggie Sikwese, Jane Chimaliro, Sindi Simtowe, Jesca Mazengera, Takondaw Lwazi, Thandi Galeta, Bridget Kumwenda, Shilla Dimba, Martha Dambo, Carlo Mtukule, Towera Vinkhumbo, Mada Mkandawire, Laureen Ngwira and Beauty Basiao.

New Zealand: TBC

Northern Ireland: Jenna Bowman, Ciara Crosbie, Emma Magee, Georgie McGrath, Caroline O'Hanlon, Michelle Drayne, Niamh Cooper, Frances Keenan, Fionnuala Toner, Michelle Magee, Olivia McDonald and Maria McCann.

Scotland: Claire Maxwell (captain), Emily Nicholl (vice-captain), Lynsey Gallagher, Niamh McCall, Emma Barrie, Iona Christian, Hannah Leighton, Sarah MacPhail, Lauren Tait, Rachel Conway, Bethan Goodwin and Kelly Boyle.

South Africa: Khanyisa Chawane, Izette Griesel, Boitumelo Mahloko, Phumza Maweni, Tshinakaho Mdau, Bongiwe Msomi, Lenize Potgieter, Lefebre Rademan, Monique Reyneke, Nicola Smith, Nichole Taljaard, Elmere van der Berg, Shadine van der Merwe, Ine-Mari Venter and Zanele Vimbela.

Trinidad & Tobago: TBC

Uganda: TBC

Wales: TBC

Commonwealth Games - July 29 to August 7, NEC Arena Group A Group B Australia New Zealand Jamaica England South Africa Malawi Scotland Uganda Wales Trinidad & Tobago Barbados Northern Ireland

Match Schedule

Friday, July 29

Session - 12pm to 3.30pm

England vs Trinidad & Tobago

Australia vs Barbados

Session - 6pm to 9:30pm

Jamaica vs Wales

New Zealand vs Northern Ireland

Saturday, July 30

Session - 12pm to 3.30pm

Australia vs Scotland

England vs Malawi

Session - 6pm to 9:30pm

Jamaica vs South Africa

New Zealand vs Uganda

Sunday, July 31

Session - 12pm to 3.30pm

Malawi vs Northern Ireland

South Africa vs Barbados

Session - 6pm to 9:30pm

Uganda vs Trinidad & Tobago

Scotland vs Wales

Monday, August 1

Session - 12pm to 3.30pm

Australia vs South Africa

Jamaica vs Barbados

Session - 6pm - 9.30pm

England vs Northern Ireland

New Zealand vs Malawi

Tuesday, August 2

Session - 12pm to 3.30pm

Australia vs Wales

Jamaica vs Scotland

Session - 6pm to 9:30pm

England vs Uganda

New Zealand vs Trinidad & Tobago

Wednesday, August 3

Session - 12pm to 3.30pm

South Africa vs Wales

Uganda vs Northern Ireland

Session - 6pm to 9:30pm

Scotland vs Barbados

Malawi vs Trinidad & Tobago

Thursday, August 4

Session - 9am to 12.30pm

Australia vs Jamaica

Wales vs Barbados

Session - 2pm to 5.30pm

Trinidad & Tobago vs Northern Ireland

Malawi vs Uganda

Session - 7pm to 10.30pm

South Africa vs Scotland

New Zealand vs England

Friday, August 5

Session - 9am to 1pm

CL 1 (11 vs 12)

CL 2 (9 vs 10)

Session - 2.30pm to 6.30pm

CL 3 (7 vs 8)

CL 4 (5 vs 6)

Saturday, August 6

Semi-final one - 9am to 11am

Semi-final two - 2.30pm to 4.30pm

Sunday, August 7

Bronze medal match - 1.30pm to 3.30pm

Final - 8.30pm to 10.30pm