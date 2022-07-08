Strathclyde Sirens' Gia Abernethy announces decision to retire from elite netball

Gia Abernethy has called time on her elite netball career (Image credit - Ben Lumley)

Gia Abernethy has announced her decision to retire from elite netball after four seasons with the Scottish franchise Strathclyde Sirens.

Sirens' captain moved to the Vitality Netball Superleague in 2018 after being scouted by Gail Parata.

She had previously been a training partner with the Adelaide Thunderbirds in Australia and after moving to Scotland, became a pivotal part of the Glasgow-based franchise's success.

Abernethy was so well respected within the Sirens environment that she was named as club captain and constantly led by example both on and off the court.

With her level of commitment to the sport, the 28-year-old said the time is now right to step aside.

"Physically and mentally I'm not sure I have a whole other season in me," Abernethy said.

"While it has been a fantastic four years as a Siren, I know to be part of this special franchise I need to be able to give 100 per cent of myself and if I'm not able to commit 100 per cent to the team then that just wouldn't sit right with me.

Abernethy's director of netball - Karen Atkinson - constantly praised the mid-courter's abilities and shared more with Sky Sports about the impact she had.

"Gia is an exceptional leader," Atkinson said. "She is one of the best that I have come across.

"I've played in many teams; I've been in leadership positions myself and I've coached other teams too, and she really is a very special leader."

Following Abernethy's announcement, Atkinson added: "She has had such an impact on the environment, the culture and the training ethic," the director of netball noted. "She is extremely selfless and puts the team first."

Abernethy was in the Sirens' squad for all 40 rounds over the last two seasons and continued her impressive form right until the end of her career.

The 28-year-old provided 413 feeds last Superleague season, with only Hannah Joseph of Loughborough Lightning contributing more.