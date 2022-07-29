Commonwealth Games: England open title defence with victory over Trinidad & Tobago

England are up and running in Birmingham, aiming to defend the title they won on the Gold Coast four years ago

England opened the defence of their Commonwealth Games title with a 74-22 victory over Trinidad & Tobago in Birmingham.

Despite the impressive scoreline, the reigning champions showed early nerves and worked their way through a lower shooting percentage than they would have liked during the first half.

The potent defensive work of Layla Guscoth and Geva Mentor helped to counter those errors though, and produce a 37-9 half-time lead.

Head coach Jess Thirlby made changes throughout the second half, with Eleanor Cardwell providing impact in the shooting circle and strong Games debuts being made by Imogen Allison and Sophie Drakeford-Lewis.

The outfit now have a quick turnaround before they take on Malawi in the second group match on Saturday lunchtime.

