Commonwealth Games: England's strong start paves way for victory over Malawi

Eleanor Cardwell was a calming presence for England in their shooting end against Malawi

England continued the defence of their Commonwealth Games title with a 66-41 victory over Malawi on Saturday afternoon.

Jess Thirlby's outfit started much faster than they had done against Trinidad & Tobago the day prior and outfit looked slick throughout the first half at the NEC Arena.

Eleanor Cardwell and Stacey Francis-Bayman both thrived after being handed starting roles and a 35-20 half-time lead set England on their way.

Following half-time changes, the home side stuttered during a drawn third quarter before reasserting themselves quickly after the last break and creating another comfortable final scoreline.

England now have a rest day before returning to court on Monday against Northern Ireland. In the earlier match, Scotland fell to a 83-30 defeat at the hands of the Australian Diamonds.

More to follow...