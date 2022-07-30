Commonwealth Games: England's strong start paves way for victory over Malawi
England's 66-41 victory over Malawi addsto a 74-22 result against Trinidad & Tobago on Friday; Jess Thirlby's team now have a rest day before taking on Northern Ireland on Monday in their next Pool B match; Scotland fall to a 83-30 defeat against the Australian Diamonds
Last Updated: 30/07/22 3:38pm
England continued the defence of their Commonwealth Games title with a 66-41 victory over Malawi on Saturday afternoon.
Jess Thirlby's outfit started much faster than they had done against Trinidad & Tobago the day prior and outfit looked slick throughout the first half at the NEC Arena.
Eleanor Cardwell and Stacey Francis-Bayman both thrived after being handed starting roles and a 35-20 half-time lead set England on their way.
Following half-time changes, the home side stuttered during a drawn third quarter before reasserting themselves quickly after the last break and creating another comfortable final scoreline.
England now have a rest day before returning to court on Monday against Northern Ireland. In the earlier match, Scotland fell to a 83-30 defeat at the hands of the Australian Diamonds.
More to follow...