Commonwealth Games: England reach semi-finals with win over Uganda

England booked their place in the semi-finals of the netball competition at the Commonwealth Games after a 56-35 victory over Uganda on Tuesday.

Jess Thirlby's team will finish either first or second in Pool B and a duel with world champions New Zealand on Thursday night should decide that, as long as the Silver Ferns beat Trinidad & Tobago later on Tuesday.

From the outset, England's full-court defensive pressure helped to limit Uganda's options and, in attack, England worked quickly and smartly.

The home team hassled hard to open up a 25-15 lead by half-time. A strong third quarter put the game out of Uganda's reach and enabled England to withstand the She Cranes' tenacity in the last.

England's meeting with New Zealand has a first centre pass of 9pm on Thursday night

Team England - Commonwealth Games fixtures and results Friday England 74-22 Trinidad & Tobago Saturday England 66-41 Malawi Monday England 71-27 Northern Ireland Tuesday England 56-35 Uganda Thursday England vs New Zealand Saturday, August 6 Semi-final Sunday, August 7 Final

With Uganda's quick route to goal in the form of Proscovia Peace, England knew they needed to force errors higher up the court to overcome the sixth-ranked side in the world.

Thirlby opted for the experience of Geva Mentor at goal keeper to directly mark Peace and in this, her sixth Commonwealth Games, Mentor knew exactly what to do.

England's mid-courters had their arms over every ball from minute one too and, as a collective, Thirlby's team hassled hard from end-to-end.

Their determination forced a couple of missed feeds from Stella Oyella and Jesca Achan, which England clinically punished.

Captain Nat Metcalf and Jade Clarke found Helen Housby and Eleanor Cardwell quickly and England's shooters missed just one attempt at goal during the opening 15 minutes.

England vs Uganda - Starting sevens England Uganda GS: Eleanor Cardwell GS: Proscovia Peace (C) GA: Helen Housby GA: Irene Eyaru WA: Nat Metcalf WA: Stella Oyella C: Jade Clarke C: Jesca Achan WD: Stacey Francis-Bayman WD: Sandra Nambirige GD: Layla Guscoth GD: Joan Nampungu GK: Geva Mentor GK: Shaffie Nalwanja

With a 13-7 lead, England kept their line-up the same for the second quarter, as did Uganda.

A couple of attacking errors from England handed Uganda the ability to score the quick goals they had been looking for and draw it back to three-goal contest.

Pressure from Layla Guscoth and Stacey Francis-Bayman brought about a key turnover, though, which allowed England to level up the quarter. Mentor added to their work shortly after to further settle proceedings.

A tangle between Peace and Guscoth came six minutes before the break; the Ugandan captain landed awkwardly and, after trying to continue, had to leave the court.

Peace was replaced by Mary Cholhok and Uganda's route into the circle became a shaky one until the half-time break.

England vs Uganda - Quarter-by-quarter scores Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FT England 13 12 15 16 56 Uganda 7 8 9 11 35

England's 10-goal half-time lead meant Uganda changed their tactics for the third quarter by introducing Shadiah Nassanga in the circle with Irene Eyaru.

The shorter shooters gave Mentor and Guscoth a different challenge, with Cardwell and Jo Harten being deployed in England's attack end.

England took a couple of minutes to settle before upping the ante and using the set of 15 minutes to put the game firmly out of Uganda's reach.

Uganda started the final quarter strongly and went goal-for-goal with England for much of it, however their discipline ultimately let them down while the hosts remained composed and collected.

Uganda now face Northern Ireland and then Malawi in their final Pool B matches, as England prepare to take on New Zealand on Thursday night before the weekend's semi-finals.