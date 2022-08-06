Commonwealth Games: England title defence ended by Australian Diamonds in semi-final

England will not defend their title after a tough defeat at the hands of the world leaders and must play for bronze on Sunday

England’s Commonwealth Games title defence has been ended by the Australian Diamonds in the semi-final after a 60-51 defeat at the NEC Arena.

Four years ago, England's title came about after a stunning victory in the gold medal match against Australia on their home court and in front of England's home crowd. However, the Diamonds avenged that result in style.

Australia laid the platform with a strong first half and held a 29-23 half-time lead. They opened the gap out to 10 goals in the third set of 15 minutes before withstanding England's gutsy fourth-quarter comeback.

As a result of their defeat, England will now play a repeat of their final pool match against New Zealand in the bronze medal match on Sunday afternoon. Australia and Jamaica will face-off in the gold medal match later in the day.

England vs Australia - Starting sevens England Australia GS: Jo Harten GS: Gretel Bueta GA: Helen Housby GA: Steph Wood WA: Nat Metcalf (c) WA: Liz Watson (c) C: Jade Clarke C: Kate Moloney WD: Stacey Francis-Bayman WD: Ash Brazill GD: Layla Guscoth GD: Jo Weston GK: Geva Mentor GK: Courtney Bruce

England and Australia had met each other six times previously at a Commonwealth Games, with the home team's sole victory being in the 2018 final on the Gold Coast.

In Birmingham, they each displayed a few early nerves and the scoreline sat at 3-3 before an unscheduled pause in play.

Layla Guscoth only had eyes for an interception and her focus caused her to collide with the post, straddling it, leaving it to end up wonky. While the post was replaced, both teams had a chance to reflect on the early moments.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Following the match's resumption, Australia gained the first two-goal run after a missed pass from Harten in England's goal third.

Harten atoned for it quickly, showing that her almost telepathic partnership with Housby was back, before Australia played further clinical netball to press four ahead.

Gretel Bueta remained their key target in their attacking circle, and she was found easily and cleanly by Steph Wood and captain Liz Watson.

At the other end, England were being forced to work hard across the transverse line in their attack end and ended the first quarter 15-12 down.

England vs Australia - Quarter-by-quarter scores Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FT England 12 11 13 15 51 Australia 15 14 16 15 60

Thirlby chose to make a change at quarter time, introducing Laura Malcolm at centre and moving Jade Clarke back to wing defence to quell Watson's impact.

The Diamonds gained the first turnover of the quarter though. After converting it through to goal, they enjoyed a significant period of momentum to press seven goals in front. England had three-second calls go against them and continual challenges moving through court.

The Diamonds maintained their lead and form well and after 10 minutes of the quarter, Thirlby made another change.

Eleanor Cardwell arrived at goal attack to partner Harten and shortly after, Imogen Allison took the wing defence bib and instantly forced a turnover.

As the crowd roared, England chipped away at Australia's lead but still went into the break 29-23 down.

Eleanor Cardwell did her utmost to pull England back into the encounter

England turned the first centre pass of the second half, converting the three-second call to goal and consolidated it well.

At the other end, the Diamonds did exactly what they needed to, which was to keep their own tally moving off their centre passes.

Watson remained pivotal at wing attack, Bueta hardly missed and the amount of turnover ball Layla Guscoth and Geva Mentor had been able to gain in previous matches, wasn't evident.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

At 38-29 down and with the need to disrupt the Diamonds, Stacey Francis-Bayman was shifted into the defensive circle alongside Mentor. Jade Clarke arrived back at centre.

The unit had just over six minutes to make an impact. The gap enhanced to out 10 goals before Housby, back on at goal attack, delivered a gutsy final turnover of the quarter.

Commonwealth Games - Fixtures and results Semi-final Jamaica 67-51 New Zealand Semi-final England 51-60 Australia Bronze medal match New Zealand vs England Sunday at 1.30pm Gold medal match Jamaica vs Australia Sunday at 8.30om

England had it all to do in the final 15 minutes and at 45-36 down, knew they had to strike early to have any hope of a match-winning comeback.

The team displayed their desire and heart by upping their scoring rate and going goal-for-goal with Australia, but they just weren't able to deliver enough turnover ball to disrupt Australia's slick attacking unit.

The full-time whistle brought about the end of England's title defence and they now must duel for the bronze medal against New Zealand on Sunday afternoon. Australia will go for gold against Jamaica.