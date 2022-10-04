Tracey Neville joins Adelaide Thunderbirds as assistant coach

Former England coach Tracey Neville is heading back to Australia

Former England head coach Tracey Neville has joined the Adelaide Thunderbirds as a second assistant ahead of the 2023 Suncorp Super Netball season.

Neville made 81 appearances as a player for the England netball team between 1996 and 2008 before leading the team to gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games during her time as head coach from 2015 to 2019.

The 45-year-old will work alongside current head coach Tania Obst and assistant Cathy Fellow, returning to Australia having represented Contax and the Thunderbirds in 2000.

"To know I have been part of the Adelaide Thunderbirds legacy is an honour and to take my family back to a place where I have so many great memories and friends is heart-warming," Neville told the official Adelaide team website.

"The club has a history of success and the chance to add value and enhance what is an established and successful high-performance environment is exciting.

"The playing list is exceptionally talented and uniquely diverse, and they are in a healthy position to push boundaries and challenge for finals. I'm looking forward to getting to Adelaide and starting our work for next season."

Neville previously won two Netball Superleague titles as coach of the Manchester Thunder from 2011 to 2015, before serving as Performance Operations Director and Specialist Coach for the club last year having stepped down as England coach following the 2019 Vitality World Cup.

She reunites with Obst after the pair worked together during their time with the Roses.

"Tania and I have already been part of a very successful coaching team and I have had close eyes on the program she has built and how she has created a positive and successful future for the club," Neville added.

"Cathy's reputation is outstanding in the SSN and to work with a coach who has undoubtedly the best defensive record in the league is going to be an honour."