England's Vitality Roses seek next step in second Test against Australian Diamonds

England's Vitality Roses are looking to make another step forwards in their second Test against the Australian Diamonds on Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports.

Jess Thirlby's team narrowly lost the opening Test on Wednesday 55-54 after Donnell Wallam's incredible lay-up shot clinched victory with just seconds remaining on the clock.

England had battled hard to that point, leading by one goal at half-time and having held a five-goal advantage during the first half. However, the Diamonds finished quarters strongly and a final tip from Kate Moloney, followed by Wallam's extraordinary skills, snatched victory.

"It's a hard one to reflect on because it's stings, as we got so close," England's head coach Thirlby said.

"I'm incredibly proud that we're in that game. We've come [here], we really want to compete and contest, and make sure our strategies are robust enough to compete with the best in the world. I think we've given ourselves a fair account."

England and Australia are both preparing for next year's Netball World Cup in South Africa and come into this Test series off the back of recent history together at the Commonwealth Games.

On that occasion in Birmingham, the Diamonds broke English fans' hearts when they knocked the Roses out in the semi-finals. The Diamonds won by nine goals, before going on and taking the Commonwealth Games title.

In Birmingham, a punishing third quarter took the contest away from England and this time in Newcastle, Australia, the Roses never let the Diamonds out of their sights, something Thirlby was pleased about.

"It was great that we were in the lead at times," the head coach said. "The Diamonds came back at us, but we responded and we never let the game get run away from us. I think that's a big step forward for us.

"Whilst it hurts to go one down, it was a great game for the spectator or the neutral... which I am not!! So, it does hurt a little bit, but I'm really proud and there were excellent contributions from a number of our players."

One player who made a significant impact on England's output was Funmi Fadoju, as the 20-year-old faced the Diamonds for the first time.

The London Pulse defender is one of England's most exciting talents and as soon as she stepped on court, Fadoju made an impact and gained a significant amount of turnover ball on her own.

"It was a hard game, we went out there with everything we had and all the girls played so well," Fadoju said. "Congratulations to Australia, they really gave it to us, but we've got a lot of experience to take into the next game.

"I was able to work so well with Fran (Williams) and I just thought I would go out there and see what I could do. It was a lot of fun.

"Of course, we want to win but also at the same time, we want to see what we can build on in terms of partnerships."

England's Vitality Roses - Australia series Wednesday, October 26 Australia 55-54 England Sunday, October 30 Australia vs England Live on Sky Sports Mix from 8am Thursday, November 3 Australia vs England Live on Sky Sports Mix from 8am

Fadoju is newer to the England set-up than a number of the other defenders on tour, including Layla Guscoth and Geva Mentor, who made her England debut back in 2000.

"When I first met them, I was so scared!! But now, you just realise that they're normal people too and amazing on and off court," Fadoju said. "I'm friends with them and they've taught me so much. I was so glad to have them cheering me on."

England and Australia will next take to court in Sydney for the second Test and will do so after England's men's team - England Thorns - have faced-off against the Australian Men.

Beth Cobden and Jo Harten were both unavailable for selection in the first Test, while Eleanor Cardwell won her 50th cap for the Roses.

Thirlby has a 16-player squad to select from, which is cut down on a match-day to 12 players. The final Test will take place on Thursday, November 3 in Brisbane and will also be shown live on Sky Sports Mix.