England lose series after defeat in second Test against Australian Diamonds

England were not able to level the series in Sydney

England's Vitality Roses suffered a 56-48 defeat to the Australian Diamonds in the second Test handing their hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-Test series.

The Roses narrowly lost by a goal in the opening Test, after a stunning Donnell Wallam lay-up shot and in Sydney, Jess Thirlby's side were 28-24 down at half-time.

Australia's strong 14-10 third quarter then kept the home team on the front foot. England largely matched the Diamonds in the final quarter but the damage had already been done..

England's men - England Thorns - played a first international Test against Australian Men's team and lost 73-27 in the match prior to the second Test.

While England's men head to New Zealand, England's Vitality Roses face Australia for one final time in this series on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Mix from 8am.

"Defensively we really kept ourselves in the game and we won enough turnover ball," Nat Metcalf, England's captain said.

"For us, we weren't looking after that ball enough and rewarding the efforts. It's crucial going into game three that we look at making sure that any turnover ball we get, we secure it and take it through to goal.

"You've got to be able to keep building," she said about the third Test. "Any opportunity to put on the red dress we're massively grateful for."

England's Vitality Roses - Australia series Wednesday, October 26 Australia 55-54 England Sunday, October 30 Australia 56-48 England Thursday, November 3 Australia vs England Live on Sky Sports Mix from 8am

For this second Test, England head coach Thirlby handed a first international start to Funmi Fadoju at goal keeper after the London Pulse player had excelled off the bench during the first match of the series.

Initially, Fadoju was joined by Fran Williams in defence and ahead of them, Jade Clarke continued to anchor England's midcourt.

Jo Harten still remained unavailable for England, working through her return to play strategy, while Beth Cobden was released early from the tour having been selected subject to fitness.

Australia vs England - Starting sevens Australia England GS - Cara Koenen GS - Eleanor Cardwell GA - Kiera Austin GA - Helen Housby WA - Paige Hadley WA - Laura Malcolm C - Jamie-Lee Price C - Jade Clarke WD - Amy Parmenter WA - Nat Metcalf GD - Jo Weston GA - Helen Housby GK - Sarah Klau GK - Funmi Fadoju

England found themselves 16-11 down after the first 15 minutes before Thirlby mixed things up and introduced Layla Guscoth for the first time this series.

Guscoth, who is no stranger to an Australian court, tightened proceedings and allowed Fadoju to showcase her elevation. Key turnover ball subsequently arrived within the goal circle and England converted it through to goal.

However, as they had done during the first Test, the Diamonds finished the half strongly and held a 28-24 lead at the pause.

Australia vs England - Quarter-by-quarter scores Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FT Australia 16 12 14 14 56 England 11 13 10 14 48

Both head coaches opted to make personnel changed in their mid-court for the third quarter.

The Diamonds brought on Maddy Proud at centre and Thirlby introduced Imogen Allison in the same position to keep their energy high and gain ball through court.

England did not have a good first 10 minutes though, they struggled to find options in attack and a run of five goals from the Diamonds helped them into a seven-goal advantage.

With four minutes of the quarter remaining, Geva Mentor brought her 161 caps of experience on court to try and disrupt Cara Koenen, but the Diamonds' instant response was a stunning chip and chase interception from Amy Parmenter, which was not the player of the match's first of the night.

England remained eight-goals down at the final pause and continued to seek gains through personnel changes. Jade Clarke returned at centre, Allison moved back to wing defence and Hannah Joseph was given the wing attack bib.

The team went goal-for-goal with the Diamonds throughout the last quarter, finding the feeds into the goal circle better and must take that momentum into the last Test to try and finish the series with a win on the board.