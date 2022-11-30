Netball World Cup Draw 2023: England to face Scotland, Malawi and Barbados in group stages

England are joined in Group B by Malawi, Scotland and Barbados

England will face Scotland, Malawi and Barbados in the group stages of the 2023 Netball World Cup, which is all live on Sky Sports from July 28 to August 6.

Prior to the draw, the top eight teams - as per their world rankings - had already been seeded into their groups, with Australia and Tonga in Group A, England and Malawi in Group B, South Africa and Jamaica in Group C, and New Zealand and Uganda in Group D.

Scotland were the third side to join Group B alongside World No 3 side England as the 9th-12th ranked teams were drawn, with Barbados the final team added.

Hosts South Africa will take on Jamaica, Wales and Sri Lanka in Group C, while Zimbabwe and Fiji join Australia and Tonga in Group A.

In the fourth and final Group D, World Cup holders New Zealand will face off against Uganda, Trinidad and Tobago and Singapore as they look to retain their crown.

Netball World Cup 2023 Group A: Australia, Tonga, Zimbabwe, Fiji Group B: England, Malawi, Scotland, Barbados Group C: South Africa, Jamaica, Wales, Sri Lanka Group D: New Zealand, Uganda, Trinidad and Tobago, Singapore

"It is very exciting to be at this stage of the competition, with all 16 teams confirmed," said Liz Nicholl CBE, President of World Netball.

"My congratulations to all the teams that vied for success in the qualifier tournaments.

"It was a joy to see the matches broadcast widely around the world, reaching new audiences, and giving our sport the visibility it deserves.

"It is Africa's time to shine."

England confirm Jamaica series as part of World Cup preparations

The Vitality Roses will welcome Jamaica's Sunshine Girls to England in the new year for a three-match Test series as they continue their preparations for the Netball World Cup in South Africa next summer.

The series will get under way in Manchester at the AO Arena on Wednesday 11 January before the teams travel down to the Copper Box Arena in London for back-to-back games on Saturday January 14 and Sunday January 15.

Jamaica are currently ranked third in the world, one place above England, after winning a historic silver medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

This will be the first time the Vitality Roses have played in the North West of England since the 2019 Vitality Netball World Cup in Liverpool. It will also be the team's first international match in Manchester since November 2016 when they also played Jamaica.

Next summer's tournament will be held in South Africa and is all live on Sky Sports from July 28 to August 6.