Netball International Series: England clinch Jamaica series win with hard-fought victory at Copper Box

England Netball secured victory as they came from behind to win their series decider against Jamaica

England fought back from a half-time deficit to beat Jamaica 63-59 in their Netball International Series decider.

With the three-match series tied 1-1, there was a keen sense of anticipation at a sold-out Copper Box Arena.

England made two changes from the side beaten in the second game, with Geva Mentor making her first start of the series and skipper Natalie Metcalf recalled at wing attack.

Metcalf was influential as England took a four-goal lead into the second quarter.

But Jamaica, ranked fourth in the world and one place below the Vitality Roses, surged back for a slender 31-30 lead at the halfway stage.

England edged the final two quarters and Jamaica's task was made harder by the suspension of wing defence Crystal Plummer for continuous obstruction.

Metcalf said: "I feel really emotional. To secure the series on home soil, I'm really proud."

