Netball International Series: England clinch Jamaica series win with hard-fought victory at Copper Box
After losing the second clash in the series to Jamaica on Saturday, England's Vitality Roses recovered to win the decider as they continue their preparations for the World Cup; the Netball World Cup takes place from July 28- August 6, all live on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 15/01/23 7:03pm
England fought back from a half-time deficit to beat Jamaica 63-59 in their Netball International Series decider.
With the three-match series tied 1-1, there was a keen sense of anticipation at a sold-out Copper Box Arena.
England made two changes from the side beaten in the second game, with Geva Mentor making her first start of the series and skipper Natalie Metcalf recalled at wing attack.
Metcalf was influential as England took a four-goal lead into the second quarter.
But Jamaica, ranked fourth in the world and one place below the Vitality Roses, surged back for a slender 31-30 lead at the halfway stage.
England edged the final two quarters and Jamaica's task was made harder by the suspension of wing defence Crystal Plummer for continuous obstruction.
Metcalf said: "I feel really emotional. To secure the series on home soil, I'm really proud."