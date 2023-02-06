Netball Super League 2023 on Sky Sports with five live games on first day and new Friday night slot
Sky Sports to show all five matches from opening round of Netball Super League on Saturday February 11 including defending champions Manchester Thunder against Celtic Dragons; new weekly show Friday Night Netball starts on February 17 with London Pulse vs Team Bath
The Netball Super League will be shown on Sky Sports once again in the 2023 season with all five games from a bumper opening day broadcast live ahead of a new weekly Friday night slot.
The new campaign starts on Saturday February 11 at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham with all 10 teams involved, starting with Team Bath against Loughborough Lightning from 10.30am.
That match is followed by Surrey Storm vs Strathclyde Sirens (12.45pm), Saracens Mavericks vs Severn Stars (2.30pm), Leeds Rhinos vs London Pulse (4.15pm) and defending champions Manchester Thunder vs Celtic Dragons (6pm) with each match live on Sky Sports and Sky Sports YouTube.
Opening weekend games - live on Sky Sports Arena and YouTube
|Date & Time
|Match
|February 11 at 11am
|Team Bath vs Loughborough Lightning
|February 11 at 12.45pm
|Surrey Storm vs Strathclyde Sirens
|February 11 at 2.30pm
|Saracens Mavericks vs Severn Stars
|February 11 at 4.15pm
|Leeds Rhinos vs London Pulse
|February 11 at 6pm
|Manchester Thunder vs Celtic Dragons
The first Friday Night Netball then comes your way six days later on February 17 as Pulse and Bath meet live at the Copper Box Arena from 7pm.
A brand new 15-minute hype show on social media with exclusive access to players and behind-the-scenes footage will lead into Sky Sports' main channel build-up and analysis.
Two further games will be streamed each week on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.
Helen Falkus, Director of Multi Sports at Sky Sports said "We're very much looking forward to another season of the NSL with England Netball and continuing to deliver the best live coverage to our Sky Sports viewers.
"As the netball audience continues to grow, we're excited to introduce the new Friday Night Netball which will enable both existing and new fans to engage with the sport and bring the live atmosphere and energy to the forefront of our coverage."
Fran Connolly, CEO of England Netball commented: "We are delighted to partner with Sky Sports once again to enable fans to witness the drama of the NSL.
"It promises to be a fantastic season and it is fantastic for the visibility and growth of the sport that there will be so much live netball action to enjoy across broadcast channels and online every week.
"The new Friday night slot will provide a whole new level of entertainment for fans, and after last year's season that saw unprecedented levels of fans watching in arenas and from home, we are excited to showcase our sport to an ever-growing audience.
"I'd urge all netball fans to tune in and get behind their teams. This season is going to be a cracker and you won't want to miss it."
After 20 rounds of the NSL, the top four teams will go head to head in the semi-finals before the Grand Final takes place on Sunday 11 June.
Remaining match selections 2023 (all Friday night games on air 7pm)
|Round
|Date & Time
|Match
|2
|February 17 at 7.30pm
|London Pulse vs Team Bath
|3
|February 20 at 7.30pm
|Celtic Dragons vs Team Bath
|4
|February 24 at 7.30pm
|Loughborough Lightning vs Saracens Mavericks
|5
|March 3 at 7.30pm
|Manchester Thunder vs Loughborough Lightning
|6
|March 10 at 7.30pm
|Team Bath vs Surrey Storm
|7
|March 17 at 7.30pm
|Strathclyde Sirens vs Saracens Mavericks
|8
|March 24 at 7.30pm
|Leeds Rhinos vs Severn Stars
|9
|March 27 at 7pm
|Celtic Dragons vs Strathclyde Sirens
|10
|March 31 at 7.30pm
|Team Bath vs Leeds Rhinos
|11
|April 7 at 7.30pm
|Celtic Dragons vs Manchester Thunder
|12
|April 14 at 7.30pm
|Manchester Thunder vs Surrey Storm
|13
|April 21 at 7.30pm
|Severn Stars vs London Pulse
|14
|April 28 at 7.30pm
|Leeds Rhinos vs Strathclyde Sirens
|15
|May 1 at 7pm
|Manchester Thunder vs London Pulse
|16
|May 7 at 6pm
|Manchester Thunder vs Leeds Rhinos
|17
|May 12 at 7.30pm
|Team Bath vs Manchester Thunder
|18
|May 19 at 7.30pm
|Surrey Storm vs Loughborough Lightning
|19
|May 26 at 7.30pm
|Strathclyde Sirens vs Celtic Dragons
|20
|June 2 at 7.30pm
|Loughborough Lightning vs Team Bath