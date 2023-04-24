England's Jo Harten announces retirement from international netball at the age of 34

Jo Harten represented England at four World Cups and four Commonwealth Games

England's Jo Harten has announced her retirement from international netball at the age of 34.

Harten, who played 117 times for her country, underwent knee surgery at the end of January and has now called time on her Vitality Roses career ahead of this summer's World Cup in South Africa, which is live on Sky Sports.

She will continue to play at domestic level for GIANTS in the Suncorp Super Netball League in Australia.

Harten: I cannot give 100 per cent physically and mentally

Harten said: "Playing for England has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life. Working together with amazing athletes to achieve a common goal is what it's always been about for me.

"I am so grateful for the experience and will cherish the memories made with team-mates and management that have become family over the last 16 years.

"I know what it takes to compete against the best in the world, but I feel I can't give 100 per cent of myself both physically and mentally at this stage. I've come to this decision with both myself and my Roses family in mind leading into the World Cup campaign."

Harten made her England debut in 2007 and her final Red Roses appearance came against Jamaica in January of this year.

Harten will not take part in this summer's World Cup after announcing her retirement from international netball

Harten - awarded an MBE for services to netball in 2020 - represented England at four World Cups (2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019) and four Commonwealth Games (2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022).

She was part of the squad that won Commonwealth Gold in Australia five years ago.

Thirlby: Harten is the ultimate role model

England coach Jess Thirlby said: "Jo is not only one of the most loved and revered Roses players of all time but will go down as one of the world's best netballers and what she has done for the global game is undeniable.

"Few people in life have the ability to impact you in a way that stays with you and working with Jo has been an absolute pleasure. Her devotion to the teams she plays with and represents, combined with her sheer curiosity about how to constantly challenge the status quo as to how the game can be played, is inspiring.

"You can't help but be drawn in and her passion is palpable. A real student of our game, Jo is the ultimate role model and I have no doubt will continue to drive the sport forward in the years to come.

"Whilst it is sad to know that we won't get to see Jo pull on the red dress again, I urge us all to celebrate the commitment, loyalty and love that Jo has shown to the Roses over decades of service.

"I know Jo will continue to be a huge source of support for the team as we head towards Cape Town and her leadership and professionalism will live on through the team for whom she has inspired along her Roses journey."

The 2023 Netball World Cup runs from July 28 to August 6.

England begin their campaign against Barbados on the opening day before playing Malawi on July 29 and then Scotland on July 30.