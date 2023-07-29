Megan Wellens
Netball World Cup: England secure 100th World Cup win with 62-39 victory over Malawi
Malawi make it a toe-to-toe contest with England but Helen Housby and Eleanor Cardwell help secure win; all games will be live on Sky Sports from July 28 to August 6, with one game per day available on the Sky Sports YouTube channel
Last Updated: 29/07/23 7:27pm
England showed their strength in depth to secure a 62-39 victory against Malawi and their 100th Netball World Cup win.
Both sides tried to figure each other out early on in a very tight first quarter, Malawi getting on the scoreboard first and putting the pressure on England, stopping Fran Williams and Funmi Fadoju from working together.
With the crowd behind Malawi, Eleanor Cardwell worked hard to keep her space in the circle as her side struggled to find her, England just leading 12-10 after the first 15 minutes.
Despite Funmi Fadoju being forced off with what seemed to be an ankle injury, the second quarter saw Malawi struggle with ball in hand as the number of unforced errors grew, Helen Housby and Layla Guscoth showing their power as England extended their lead to 29-20 at half-time.
In the third quarter England, and especially Cardwell, began to motor, their attack flourishing as Malawi lost their pace and their discipline began to cost them.
However, Malawi then fought back through Joyce Mvula, England going in with a 48-29 lead with one quarter to play.
With Fadoju back on after her injury scare and England on top Malawi began to fade away, the Vitality Roses controlling the final quarter and sealing the 62-39 win.
Elsewhere, reigning champions New Zealand secured a very close 54-44 win over Uganda, with Australia cruising to an 85-38 win over Tonga. Contenders Jamaica also made their mark with a 75-40 win over Wales, while South Africa ran out 87-32 victors over Sri Lanka and Scotland beat Barbados 53-44 in a close contest.
Metcalf: We grew into the game
England co-captain Nat Metcalf...
"I think when we won the ball, we really grew into that game. Malawi are an incredible side and are really happy in possession so it is hard to win the ball from them.
"So, when we grew into the game we started doing that and taking care of it."