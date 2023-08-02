Netball World Cup: England are in 'good place' says head coach Jess Thirlby ahead of semi-finals

England celebrate Chelsea Pitman's 50th cap

Head coach Jess Thirlby says her England players are in a "good place" after their dominant performances so far at the Netball World Cup

The Vitality Roses qualified comfortably for the semi-finals with one group game to play with Tuesday's 89-28 win over Fiji, with sterling defence and clinical attacking making it five wins out of five in Cape Town.

Although the pressure is off in terms of qualification, their result against Australia on Thursday will determine if they face New Zealand, Jamaica or South Africa in the semi-finals.

"I think we're in a good place. We're not getting carried away. We just need to quietly go about our business," said head coach Jess Thirlby.

Wing attack Chelsea Pitman came on in the second quarter, earning her 50th cap for England.

"To be able to say that I've got 50 caps for England is absolutely the best feeling ever. Just to get one cap is an honour so to be able to have stepped out for 50 Test matches in multiple different championships and tournaments is an absolute privilege," Pitman said.

Australia have also secured their spot in the semi-finals after coming through a testing battle against Malawi on Tuesday.

Thirlby is confident England are in the right place, ahead of their final group match.

"There's a nice quiet confidence in the group and I think [the win against Fiji] was a good step in the right direction. Irrelevant of who the opposition are, we've stayed very true to our Roses way.

"I think we're in a really healthy place, both away from the court and on it."

