Netball World Cup: New Zealand ready to 'fight' in semi-final clash with England

New Zealand head coach Dame Noeline Taurua believes her side are going to have to show real "fight" if they are going to beat England for a place in the Netball World Cup final.

The Silver Ferns entered this year's tournament as reigning champions but they have had mixed results so far, drawing with South Africa in a nail-biting match and losing to Australia.

England have had a very different Netball World Cup, winning all of their matches so far, including a huge 56-55 victory over Australia, beating them for the first time ever in a World Cup.

With such differing fortunes, Taurua knows her side are going to have to shut down England's attacking threats, particularly Helen Housby and Eleanor Cardwell, if they want to continue their hunt for a sixth World Cup trophy.

"It has been a crazy journey for us so far in the past few games, we had talked about being defending champions," Taurua told Sky Sports.

"But it is not our right, it is not a guarantee, everybody is in the same mindset to win the Cup. We have got to play to win.

"One of the things we have talked about is that Housby and Cardwell's shooting is amazing and their ability to switch positions.

"We think actually once it goes in the circle, it is going in.

"I think defensively, one thing that is quite difficult with England is one comes in, then one comes out, then another person comes in - their ability to adapt is really interesting.

"When it comes down to it, it is going to be about what is in our own systems, our structures to go out there creating ball or turning over ball."

Despite England's talented side, Taurua still has the belief that, if her side show more fight than the Vitality Roses, they can get the job done.

"I think we need to be in that mindset - not just respecting England but getting our own game," she added.

"We need to not get lost in the moment, not get caught up in the pressure.

"But when you get in these semi-finals - us against England, Jamaica against Australia, it is a do or die.

"So, it will be the team that is going to fight - that is the exciting thing."

England will face New Zealand in the first Netball World Cup semi-final on Saturday August 5 at 10am, with Jamaica then up against Australia in the second semi-final at 3pm, both live on Sky Sports.