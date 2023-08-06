Netball World Cup: England hope they have 'inspired a generation' after reaching first final

Chelsea Pitman hopes England have "inspired a generation" after making history at the Netball World Cup by reaching their first final.

The Vitality Roses were overpowered by Australia in Sunday's title match, going down 61-45 in Cape Town as their opponents won a 12th title.

However, England secured a maiden World Cup victory over Australia during the group stage and went further in the tournament than they have ever gone before, with Pitman "honoured and blessed" to have played a part.

The 35-year-old told Sky Sports: "For us to create history throughout the tournament, getting a win over Australia and then make this final is something to be proud of.

"I am so honoured and blessed to call myself a Rose, be here at a World Cup with this team and to have achieved success and history.

"It is what you dream of as a little girl and I hope we have inspired a country and generation of future netballers to want to pull on this dress and go one better."

The game against Australia was Geva Mentor's last in an England shirt, with the 38-year-old, who has appeared in six World Cups, retiring from international netball.

'Tough lesson for England - but legacy created'

Mentor said: "It is a bit bittersweet.

"The last game in a red dress is a loss but to go where no English team has gone before and to come away with a silver medal, I am so proud of this group and to be part of this legacy.

"The moment caught up with me hearing the atmosphere - I am not one for crying but I could definitely feel myself well up."

On the defeat to the dominant Diamonds, Pitman added: "Obviously we wanted the gold but it wasn't meant to be. Australia played out of their skin and we just couldn't match them.

"They stuck to their game-plan and we just tried to have answers for it. That is why they are so successful when it comes to World Cups."

England head coach Jess Thirlby added: "We're really grateful for the silver medal and over time it will sink in but right now we're obviously gutted with a losing margin like that in our first final.

"It's a tough lesson and I think it's ok for us to feel a little disappointed. It was always going to be a tough ask and you just cannot throw the ball away like we did. I am incredibly proud but we just fell short."