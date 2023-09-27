Taini Jamison Trophy: Tamsin Greenway says England need to 'learn quickly' ahead of New Zealand decider

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Following England's 57-36 loss to New Zealand, Tamsin Greenway says the Vitality Roses "need to learn quickly" ahead of their Taini Jamison Trophy decider Following England's 57-36 loss to New Zealand, Tamsin Greenway says the Vitality Roses "need to learn quickly" ahead of their Taini Jamison Trophy decider

Former England international Tamsin Greenway says the Vitality Roses need to learn lessons quickly after their heavy defeat to New Zealand in the Taini Jamison Trophy.

New Zealand's 57-36 victory in the second Test means Saturday's final match - live on Sky Sports Mix and YouTube at 7.10am - will decide the series, with England seen as the underdogs going into the game in Hamilton.

England have taken an inexperienced squad to New Zealand following the World Cup last month, where they took the runners-up spot.

"England played fearless netball in the first game. New Zealand went away and have gone 'no, you're not going to do this to us. We are a far more experienced side'. They exposed England in lots of ways. However, you can only learn on the job," Greenway told Sky Sports News.

"Berri Neil, she will get better with her shooting percentages. The introduction of Alicia Scholes and Ellie Rattu, there's so many things they can take forward into Game 3. But they have to learn quickly because that game will come around.

Amy Carter is one of England's young players out in New Zealand this series

"It's important to learn when you win. Game 1 was brilliant from England, but New Zealand weren't on form. What they have to go away and look at is how New Zealand were able to get so much hand to ball.

"Playing against New Zealand, you have to be clinical on the ball. They will look at that to tidy up the attack. Shooting percentages were poor but it's also about how confident you are and how easy you get the ball."

England were behind throughout the entire match on Wednesday, although they did fight back in the second quarter to only trail by four goals.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

However, the Silver Ferns were comfortably on top in the second half and the home side's narrow defeat in the first game was a blip according to Greenway.

"It was really clear New Zealand probably hadn't done their homework on the young and experienced group we have taken out there and they really took to them in Game 1," she said.

"But the second game showed the power of the New Zealand culture - the way they can attack the game, quickly change things. So there's lessons learned for this England group, but lots of positives to take into Game 3."

Watch the deciding Test between England and New Zealand this Saturday at 7.10am, live on Sky Sports Mix and YouTube. You can rewatch the second match here.