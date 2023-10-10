England Netball announces first step towards professionalism for NSL

The Netball Super League (NSL) is hoping to build on the Vitality Roses' historic run to the World Cup final this summer

England Netball are announcing a new era for netball in the UK in the drive towards professionalism, with the Netball Super League (NSL) set to relaunch in 2025.

The new plans will see transformational change over the next decade on and off the court, driven by innovation and delivering extraordinary fan experiences to power the growth of the game.

Significant step changes from 2025 will include clubs playing in bigger venues and arenas, enhancements in match day events to excite live and TV viewing audiences, competition improvements to deliver more thrilling, competitive games, as well as advancements in the elite environment.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch as Australia beat England in the Netball World Cup final in South Africa Watch as Australia beat England in the Netball World Cup final in South Africa

England Netball is welcoming existing clubs who believe they can play their part in bringing this exciting new era to life, along with new interested parties, to express their interest to tender to participate in the relaunched league from Season 2025.

Fran Connolly, CEO of England Netball said: "In 2021, England Netball launched its 'Adventure Strategy' which outlined the journey of taking our sport to new heights.

"Netball continues to go from strength to strength and is now the number one team sport for women in England, with over three million people playing annually and a TV audience of 5.6 million people watching this summer's Netball World Cup where the Vitality Roses made history.

"We now have a fantastic opportunity to build on this foundation and take our domestic game to the next level."