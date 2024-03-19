Jo Harten: English netball imports to Australia mark changing of the guard - 'we can beat them now'

Former England player Jo Harten has told Sky Sports moving and playing her club netball in Australia has been hugely positive, and part of a 'changing of the guard' moment in the sport.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports Netball: Off The Court podcast, Harten joined former England star Tamsin Greenway to chat all things her career.

Harten announced her retirement from international netball in April 2023, stating then: "I cannot give 100 per cent of myself both physically and mentally at this stage."

She moved to Australia to play club netball with the Giants in 2017, and continues to play there today, opening up about what moving to the other side of the world was and has been like for her career.

"It's made me question the little things that I do on court, in a really positive way," Harten told Sky Sports.

"It's made me respect the English style as well.

"We used to call the Aussies a factory conveyor belt. If one got injured, someone just as physically dominant, just as mentally strong would come in and replace them. But in England, we didn't have that.

"So I guess being an import over here, and being part of a kind of changing of the guard in the sense that we [England] can beat Australia, we can beat New Zealand and Jamaica, it feels really special.

"Moving away to the other side of the world, being uncomfortable, but actually learning from the best.

Image: Harten announced her retirement from international netball in April 2023

"Being humble to say: 'Australia, you know what? You are the best, and we're going to come and learn from you, play with you, but ultimately still want to beat you.'"

