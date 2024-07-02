Chelsea Pitman appointed Nottingham Forest Netball head coach

Former Vitality Roses star Chelsea Pitman has been named head coach of Nottingham Forest Netball ahead of their inaugural season in the Netball Super League in 2025.

The Netball Super League is to relaunch as a new eight-team competition next season, with Nottingham Forest Netball and Birmingham Panthers two of the new entrants.

Netball Super League 2025 teams Birmingham Panthers

LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons

Leeds Rhinos

London Mavericks

London Pulse

Loughborough Lightning

Manchester Thunder

Nottingham Forest Netball

Born in Sydney, Australia, Pitman initially represented Australia at international level before switching allegiance to England in 2017, helping them secure a historic gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Last month, Pitman called an end to her playing career that spanned 14 years, with the 36-year-old now set to lead Nottingham Forest into a new era for netball.

"I am extremely excited at what this opportunity presents," said Pitman, who won the Super League as a player in 2014 with Manchester Thunder.

"Not just for myself but for those that will get to embark on this Nottingham Forest Netball journey as well.

"I am under no illusion that it won't come without its challenges but that is what excites me the most. This is where growth happens."

A club spokesperson added: "Chelsea has extensive experience, both as a player and a leader, together with a deep understanding of the game.

"Coupled with her dedication to excellence, inclusivity and the development of young talent, this makes her the ideal appointment to guide our team."

Loughborough Lightning beat Manchester Thunder 70-54 in the Netball Super League Grand Final on Saturday to wrap up the 2024 season.

With their victory, Lightning become only the fourth team to defend their NSL title.

