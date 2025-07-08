Netball Super League: London Pulse captain Zara Everitt hopes 'everyone is living in fear' of new champions

Captain Zara Everitt hopes "everyone is living in fear of London Pulse" after they claimed their maiden Netball Super League title.

On Sunday, Pulse defeated three-peat title hopefuls Loughborough Lightning 53-45 in the Grand Final at The O2 arena.

Funmi Fadoju was named player of the match after contributing to Pulse's formidable defence alongside her team-mates, including sisters Zara and Darcie Everitt.

"It was just an amazing day and so exciting for us to do it together," Zara said.

"But the whole team put in an absolute shift this season and our hard work really paid off."

Darcie added: "I can't even describe it, when we walked into that building it almost felt like home because it wasn't that long of a journey and we were still in London.

"We were just so excited and this is what the team has been working for since we started as a club. We couldn't be more proud of each other."

Image: Pulse's Alicia Scholes tangles with Lightning's Beth Cobden during the Grand Final at The 02 arena

With the signing window having opened on Monday, fans are anticipating news on whether the Pulse squad will lose or sign anyone after winning the Super Cup, topping the table in the regular season and their Grand Final success.

"It would be great for this club to go from strength to strength," Zara said.

"We've made history this year and the only way to do that again is to win it again.

"Hopefully the talent stays and hopefully everyone else is living in fear of London Pulse."

Pulse have already confirmed that star defender Fadoju will remain at the club next year in a heartfelt video posted to social media on Monday morning.

After her phenomenal player-of-the-match performance in the final, Zara described the defender as a "once in a generation player" among a young talented squad.

Zara added: "I have played with Funmi for a number of years now and she is the most modest and humble player you will ever come across.

"But she is obviously hugely athletic, so talented, reads the game really well."

Image: Funmi Fadoju made her NSL debut in 2020 for Pulse, here she is in action in 2021

At just 16-years-old Gracie Smith became the youngest player to feature in a Grand Final after she came on for Halimat Adio who suffered from cramp.

"She is just insane," Darcie said. "I don't think you would expect how young she is, not just based on how physically strong and athletic she is - she just comes on with such great confidence.

"It's amazing how calm I feel when she's got the ball as well because every centre pass she took on Sunday, she took with full confidence.

"It helps obviously that she has such a great team around her as well, with loads of experienced players."