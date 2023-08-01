Netball World Cup: England cruise into semi-finals after 89-28 victory against Fiji

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Netball World Cup in South Africa as a dominant England brushed Fiji aside. Highlights from the Netball World Cup in South Africa as a dominant England brushed Fiji aside.

England cruised to a 89-28 victory over Fiji to qualify for the semi-finals of the Netball World Cup with one Group F game remaining.

The Vitality Roses will go into their final group game versus Australia safely in the last four, although the result against one of the tournament favourites will determine who they will face out of New Zealand, Jamaica or South Africa.

England started with Helen Housby in at goal shooter and Eleanor Cardwell at goal attack, Imogen Allison shining as ever in the centre position to put her side's attack on top.

The Vitality Roses long passes were clinical and by the end of the first quarter they had secured a 26-8 lead, the flowing attack paying dividends.

The second quarter saw England continue where they had left off in the first, with Chelsea Pitman coming on at wing attack for her 50th England cap and Funmi Fadoju on at goal keeper.

Imogen Alison popped up with a spectacular interception for England against Fiji at the Netball World Cup.

They stood up to Fiji with some steely defence while keeping Housby and Cardwell busy with some good ball in the circle to lead 50-15 at half-time.

With England's shooting accuracy at 98 per cent they continued to add to their tally and while Fiji had their most attacking quarter of the match, England led 69-23 with 15 minutes left to play.

Although England did not look as dominant as early on in the final quarter, they kept he scoreboard ticking, as Fiji tried their hardest to counter, to seal a comfortable victory.

The South Africa crowd were stunned after a comical nutmeg during England's clash against Fiji at the Netball World Cup

England now have five wins out of five in the tournament as their winning run continues, although that is sure to be tested when they face 11-time world champions Australia.

Australia will go into their match with the Vitality Roses after surviving a scare against Malawi to come away 70-46 winners, while Tonga defeated Scotland 55-47.

Guscoth: We are learning to adapt each day

England captain Layla Guscoth says that she is relishing her nation's upcoming game against the world's number one side Australia in their clash at the Netball World Cup.

England co-captain Layla Guscoth...

"Today was another completely different challenge.

"Today was another completely different style of play and we have had to adapt quickly like all the teams have had to do.

"Now we have Australia up after a rest day. The world No 1, a hard challenge ahead, which we are looking forward to.

"It is always a great game and always a great challenge playing against Australia."