Netball World Cup: England clinch spot in World Cup final for first time with close 46-40 victory over New Zealand

England booked their spot in the Netball World Cup final for the first time with a nail-biting 46-40 victory over reigning champions New Zealand.

England, who will now face either Jamaica or Australia in the final, had nerves that were clear to see as the match got under way with both teams struggling to penetrate the middle, held balls from New Zealand and Geva Mentor's defence for England keeping things close.

It was New Zealand who first found their rhythm, sticking to their game plan but the likes of Layla Guscoth continued to put England back in the game, the sides locked in at 9-9 after the first quarter.

England's shooting circle continued to be a bit unsettled as their defensive setup fired, Helen Housby and Eleanor Cardwell slowly getting into the game as New Zealand powered through the final five minutes of the quarter to level the game at 20-all at half-time.

Jade Clarke was brought on at Centre for the third quarter for England as the momentum continued to swing between these two sides, Fran Williams then entering the fray.

An interception by the Silver Ferns on a Nat Metcalf pass then finally gave them the lead with three minutes remaining of the third quarter but England got back in it again, a Clarke interception leading to a Housby goal on the hooter to bring the scores to 32-32 with one quarter to go.

England got to work quickly in the final quarter as Imogen Allison came back on at Centre, a huge interception from Mentor in the circle keeping the Silver Ferns at bay.

However, New Zealand continued to bring themselves back into it as they levelled the scores at 40-apiece with five minutes to play.

A huge Williams interception with just four minutes to play gave England a two-goal cushion, Cardwell extending that to three before Housby added two more.

With just one minute remaining the crowd erupted as England took back the possession, Cardwell adding another and the bench cheering as England won 46-40.

Guscoth: We deserve this moment

England co-captain Layla Guscoth...

"We have received so much criticism over the past year and if people could see the hard work behind the scenes.

"Everyone deserves it so much.

"We are so grateful to have the chance to play in a World Cup Final.

"We celebrate, we rest, and we come back tomorrow."

Williams: We showed mental resilience

England's Fran Williams...

"That game was a grind from the start. I thought everybody played their roles really well and you have to grind them down.

"They are so strong in defence the way they play as a unit and I think we stuck to the game plan today and everybody played their role.

"There is a privilege in coming on later in the game - I have watched it out, I have seen what I can do.

"People who have gone before me to tire out some players then I can go out and win some ball.

"I think we have really been on a roll with our mental resilience and how we can just go goal for goal."