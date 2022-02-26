Defending Vitality Netball Superleague champions Loughborough Lightning maintain unbeaten start

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the highlights of the Vitality Netball Superleague match between Strathclyde Sirens and Loughborough Lightning Watch the highlights of the Vitality Netball Superleague match between Strathclyde Sirens and Loughborough Lightning

Defending Vitality Netball Superleague champions Loughborough Lightning maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 61-48 victory at Strathclyde Sirens on Friday night.

Lightning gained a lead of six goals in the first five minutes after making a fast start, and were still five ahead - 16-11 - at the end of the first quarter.

Going into the second quarter, Sirens continued with their same starting seven although the returning Towera Vinkhumbo then came on in place of Rachel Conway to add some fresh legs to the court and change up play within the defending end.

Vinkhumbo made an immediate difference and bagged some impressive interceptions, but Sirens nonetheless went into half-time 33-24 down.

Moving into the third quarter, Sirens brought Claire Maxwell into wing defence and moved Taylor McKevitt forward into centre, holding their own in an intense period which ended 44-36 to the visitors.

In the final quarter, Kelly Boyle moved into wing attack and Gia Abernethy moved back into centre while Bethan Goodwin came off and Emma Barrie made her first appearance of the season at shooter, but Sirens were unable to pull it back.

Lightning move up to second place just behind Manchester Thunder on goal difference after four games played.

A tough week for Sirens means they are still yet to win a game on home soil this season.